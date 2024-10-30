Final performances of Opossum and the Season Stone at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release about the final performances of Opossum and the Season Stone, a family-friendly show:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites families and residents to attend the final performances of Opossum and the Season Stone, presented by the Kennesaw State University Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, on November 15, 16, 22 and 23. This free, fall-themed, multi-sensory immersive production will take place in the Children’s Forest at Swift-Cantrell Park. Admission is free, though pre-registration is required. The family-friendly production features live cello melodies directed by Andrea Washington and was created by Nicole Atkins and Kennesaw State University students. In *Opossum and the Season Stone*, Opossum worries about the changes winter will bring, while Raccoon frets over her friend’s reluctance to prepare. Audiences will be captivated, wondering what will happen if Opossum resists adapting to the new season. This enchanting outdoor experience invites viewers to join whimsical garden creatures as they help Opossum overcome her fears and embrace nature’s cycles, leaving the audience with a sense of wonder and delight. Children ages 0 to 8 and their caregivers are welcome. Before each show, attendees can enjoy hands-on activities introducing objects used throughout the performance.

Multiple showtimes are available:

Friday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (3 p.m. performance includes food and family activities)

Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In partnership with Smith-Gilbert Gardens, Kennesaw Parks and Recreation and North Cobb Library, this production aims to engage young audiences with nature and storytelling in an outdoor setting.

About Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw is on the site of the Hiram Butler home, built about 1880.

According to the gardens’ mission page:

In 1970, Mr. Richard Smith and Dr. Robert Gilbert bought the Hiram Butler House and surrounding acreage in Kennesaw, Georgia. Over the following 35 years, they realized their dream of developing the house and grounds, with an emphasis on unique plantings and thoughtfully positioned sculpture.

The 17-acre complex of specialized gardens is now a City of Kennesaw botanical garden.

Gardens include a Bonsai Exhibit, Palladino Camellia Garden, tea house and waterfall area, Rose Garden, and Conifer Display.

The Smith Gilbert Gardens are also designated a wildlife habitat by the Atlanta Audubon Society.

For more information visit the Smith Gilbert Gardens website.