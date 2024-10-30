Georgia Symphony Orchestra Promotes Inclusion in the Concert Hall

All images provided by Georgia Symphony Orchestra

The following news release was distributed by the Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra:

MARIETTA, GA. (October 28, 2024) – The Georgia Symphony Orchestra opens the concert hall to all through sensory-friendly and family concerts, continuing a tradition begun nine years ago. These specially tailored performances will take place November 9, 2024 at Wheeler High School in Marietta, GA.

GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville will lead the orchestra in a forty-five minute program as they perform music from some of the greatest heroes of cinema, including the epic sounds of Captain Jack Sparrow, the Dark Knight, the Man of Steel, and many more. Up to 30 minutes before or after each concert, children and families are invited to touch and experience a myriad of instruments first-hand as part of a musical petting zoo.

As a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive™ Certified organization, the GSO is proud to offer a sensory-friendly performance for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families, where audience members can experience orchestra music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. Individuals are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, or vocalize, and have access to a quiet room for sensory breaks.

GSO patron Sarah Arrington shares, “As a mother of a child with special needs, the Sensory Friendly concerts really spoke to me. In that environment, [my son] can experience the music without limitations. To see the smile on his face when he gets to put his hands on the instruments in the Instrument Petting Zoo…where else can kids put their hands all over real instruments?! My son put his cheek on the cello to feel the vibrations. It was a magical experience for him.”

People of all ages and abilities will delight in the discovery of an orchestral experience that invites and welcomes all to the world of classical music.

Tickets are priced at just $10, and are now available through georgiasymphony.org/special-events/