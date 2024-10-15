Happy Whimsical Ceramic Art by Karen Fincannon on Exhibit in Smyrna Public Library Display Gallery

Photo courtesy of Friends of Smyrna Library

Friends of Smyrna Library submitted the following news release:

The September/October 2024 Display Gallery exhibit in the Smyrna Public Library features Happy Whimsical Ceramic Art by Karen Fincannon. Ms. Fincannon’s exhibit is on display through the end of October. The Display Gallery is located on the 2nd floor of the Smyrna Public Library.

Smyrna Public Library Display Gallery exhibits are organized by the Friends of Smyrna Library.

Artist Statement:

I have always been an artist. My first customers were students on the school bus who paid me for my paper dolls. Over the years, I have worked in a variety of mediums, and now primarily work in clay and acrylic paint. Eventually, I earned degrees in Photography and Art History from the State University of New York in Potsdam, but after taking a tile making workshop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, I never went back to the darkroom. After a couple of years making the relief tiles, I took a workshop with Lana Wilson at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, which changed my entire way of working with clay. I like to create things I wish existed. My world is populated with fat, happy animals, including some holding puppets, and some wearing vintage bathing suits. My pieces are all one-of-a-kind, handbuilt ceramic. After constructing my sculptures, they are bisque fired and finished with a variety of underglazes. I like experimenting with different underglazes and glazes to achieve bright, happy colors. The sculptures are then fired for a second time. Most sculptures have a matte finish. I believe that art can be complex, engaging, and finely crafted, while at the same time demonstrating a sense of humor and whimsy. One of the most rewarding compliments I can receive is to be told that I have created something that makes someone happy. Because much of my work is whimsical, people often find it accessible and are easily engaged. They understand that artwork can simultaneously be fun, while also well-crafted. https://www.karenfincannon.com/

The Friends of Smyrna Library is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that supports the Smyrna Library through fundraising, underwriting grants & purchases, program sponsorship, and volunteer recruitment. To learn more about the Friends of Smyrna Library, visit FOSLga.org and Become a Friend Today!