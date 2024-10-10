CORRECTED DATE: Kennesaw’s annual Veterans Day Luncheon coming up

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following announcement about its annual Veterans Day Luncheon:

The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members, past and present, with a complimentary lunch on Friday, Nov. 8, at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive. [An earler version of this article listed the date as Nov. 9. The correct date is Nov 8]

All veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to attend, and no identification is required. The event will feature a brief program, including acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, remarks from guest speaker Raymond Fordyce, chairman of the Cobb County Civil Service Board and a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit. Guests are welcome.

This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by Copeland’s of New Orleans and the North Cobb Rotary Club.

No registration is required to attend the event.

For more information, visit kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.