La Carreta is Back and Better Than Ever

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

After suffering the tragedy of a fire well over a year ago, one of our favorite restaurants is back open, and the flavors are just as I remember them at La Carreta. The place has been completely remodeled, with large windows giving an open-air feeling, light-colored walls, wooden light fixtures, and comfy leather-bound pub chairs at the bar, where we sat recently to enjoy lunch.

The Tostones con Guacamole is a must-try fried green plantain appetizer that is smashed thin and cooked until super crispy, served with fresh guac that makes for a different spin on chips and salsa. Breaking the tostones into small pieces and dipping in the fresh avocado mixture is bright on the palate and makes a great intro for what’s to come.

The cuisine combines different Latin American cultures, including Colombian and Mexican, which are reflected on the menu. My wife, Cecilie, opted for the special soup of the day, which on Saturday is Sancocho. It is a savory beef rib stew made with potatoes, plantain, yuca, and corn. Yuca is a root vegetable with a texture similar to a potato but more dense and creamy. Sipping this comforting broth takes me back to my childhood when a friend’s Mom made a similar soup with whole pieces of chicken and let it simmer for hours until the house was filled with an aroma of deliciousness. They have several other soup types to choose from, and some only on certain days, so check their website for details.

I couldn’t wait to order the traditional Colombian Tamale, or tamal, as listed on the menu. It is a savory whirlwind of flavors that is quite laborious to prepare, but the time and effort show up on the plate when it’s served. Made with masa, which is corn flour, and all the yummy goodness of tender, succulent pork and chicken. Diced carrots, green peas, and potatoes add to the texture and taste of this time-honored dish wrapped in a plantain leaf and steamed to perfection. Served with a freshly made arepa, a small, round flatbread, baked and finished on the grill, it perfectly accompanies the tamal.

You can never go wrong with the taco combo plate, which gives you a choice of 2 or 3 flavor-packed hand-held delights. I can vouch for many of these, including the grilled steak, Asada, with a piquant tomatillo sauce. Or try the Pastor, pork seasoned with savory adobo and pineapple/avocado sauce, which will have your tastebuds doing a salsa dance the minute you take the first bite. I have yet to try the Bandeja Paisa, which is a most traditional Colombian meal. You’d better bring an appetite for this one—served with homemade rice, beans, Colombian chorizo sausage, pork belly, steak, sweet plantains, avocado, and a fried egg to make for a feast that will have you loosening your belt rather quickly. I will be sure to wear my stretchy pants when I come back for this gastronomic adventure.

At La Carreta, they utilize a unique cooking device called a Josper charcoal oven. It looks and acts like a regular oven, but it uses hardwood charcoal to cook the food, imparting that distinctive char-grilled flavor that everyone loves. Finish your meal with a refreshing natural juice made to order with either milk or water combined with vibrant mango, Lulo (kiwi, citrus, pineapple), or Guayaba (strawberry, pear) flavors to wash down all the tastiness you experienced.

If you are new to this type of fare, the service is always friendly and helpful, and they will guide you down a path of delicious culinary delights. The restaurant was crowded when we had a late lunch on Saturday, but the service and food quality were never lacking, and the community has clearly missed them. Take a journey to Latin America by visiting La Carreta and become immersed in their culture through the food. Ask for the homemade hot sauce, and you can thank me later.

La Carreta is located at 1252 Roswell Road, Marietta GA, 30062

For more information visit https://www.lacarreta.co