Marietta posts reminder that city and school taxes are due soon

The City of Marietta posted a reminder on its website that city and school taxes are due soon.
The following information was posted:
The bills … contain the amount owed for city and Marietta City Schools taxes. Property owners should anticipate receiving paper copies via mail throughout the upcoming week. Tax bills can also be viewed online at https://www.mariettaga.gov/381/Tax-Division.
Payments may be made online (recommended), in person or via mail:
- Online: https://c2g.mariettaga.gov/Click2GovTX/accountsearch.html
- In-Person: 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, Georgia 30060- 1st Floor Tax Division
- Via Mail: City of Marietta Tax Division, P.O. Box 609, Marietta, Georgia 30061-0609
Due to recent challenges in mail delivery, we encourage payments online or in person. Payments are due by Thursday, October 31, 2024, in person by 5:00 p.m. or online by midnight. Check payments must be received in office or postmarked by the due date.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1349756
Be the first to comment on "Marietta posts reminder that city and school taxes are due soon"