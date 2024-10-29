Reminder: Your chance to vote early in Cobb County ends Friday at 7 p.m.

Cobb County sent the following reminder in its newsletter that advance voting for the November 5 general election ends this coming Friday, November 1:

Why wait? If you know your choice, cast your ballot now. Advance voting for the November General Election goes 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 1. 

You can view the wait times here for early voting locations across Cobb County

On Election Day, Nov. 5, voters must go to their assigned polling places. There will be no voting Nov. 2 – 4.

Click here for advance voting details.

Check your registration status and information here.

About the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

On its web page, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration describes its mission as follows:

“The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

“The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.”

The board has five members, with two appointed by the state legislative delegation, one each appointed by the Cobb Democratic and Republican parties, and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Since both the majority of the  legislative delegation and the BOC chairwomanship  is Democratic at this time, appointments by Democrats account for four of the five seats.

Here is the current composition of the board:

MemberContactAppointed byTerm
Steven F. Bruning Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.orgLegislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025
Tori Silas(Chairwoman)404-539-0157Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.orgLegislative DelegationJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025
Stacy Efrat(Secretary)Stacy.Efrat@cobbcounty.orgDemocratic PartyJuly 1, 2023 – June 30, 2027
Debbie Fisher(Assistant Secretary)404-661-2580Debbie.Fisher@cobbcounty.orgRepublican PartyJuly 1, 2023 -June 30, 2027
Jennifer Mosbacher(Vice Chair)Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.orgCommission ChairJuly 1, 2021 -June 30, 2025

