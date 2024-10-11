Reports and photos from Community Expo and Faith & Blue March

Avid community volunteer Barry submitted reports and photos from an event in Smyrna and an event in Mableton

Fall Expo at Campbell Middle School

Barry sent the following report and photos about the Community Expo sponsored by the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County and held at Campbell Middle School:

We appreciate Cobb County Senior Services for hosting their Fall Expo at Campbell Middle School. There were lots of vendors and civic organizations present to help with any issues that come with aging. There were food trucks and lots of great people at this event.

Faith & Blue March in Mableton

Barry submitted the following report and photos from the annual Faith & Blue Martch in Mableton: