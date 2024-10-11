Avid community volunteer Barry submitted reports and photos from an event in Smyrna and an event in Mableton
Fall Expo at Campbell Middle School
Barry sent the following report and photos about the Community Expo sponsored by the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County and held at Campbell Middle School:
We appreciate Cobb County Senior Services for hosting their Fall Expo at Campbell Middle School. There were lots of vendors and civic organizations present to help with any issues that come with aging. There were food trucks and lots of great people at this event.
Faith & Blue March in Mableton
Barry submitted the following report and photos from the annual Faith & Blue Martch in Mableton:
We appreciate the Mableton Pastor’s Collective who put together our Annual Faith & Blue March from the First Christian Church Of Mableton to the Gordon Road Plaza. The Pebblebrook Marching Band was magnificent! It was nice to meet the owners of some of the businesses opening up in the renovated mall. Most of all, we love and value our brave law enforcement who keep us safe every day.
Be the first to comment on "Reports and photos from Community Expo and Faith & Blue March"