Seven Cobb library branches will close on November 5, to be used as general election polling sites

According to a news release posted on the Cobb County website, seven Cobb County Public Library branches will be closed on November 5, 2024, due to their role as general election polling sites.

The branches are:

Charles D. Switzer Library on Roswell Street in downtown Marietta

Mountain View Regional Library on Sandy Plains Road

South Cobb Regional Library on Clay Road in Mableton

West Cobb Regional Library on Dennis Kemp Lane, next to the Northwest Family YMCA

Sewell Mill Library on Lower Roswell Road, near the Marietta Parkway 120 loop intersection

Vinings Library, next to the Vinings Jubilee shopping mall

Gritters Library in Shaw Park, off Canton Road and north of Piedmont Road

All other library branches will remain open.

“Cobb library staff members are dedicated to providing a supportive role for all of the work of Cobb County Elections staff and volunteers, and for citizens across the community,” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services for the news release. “This ranges from serving as a reliable information source to making available convenient parking space for voters on General Election Day.”

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.