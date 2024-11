Check out the 38 new business licenses issued by Cobb for the week ending Friday November 22

Here are the 38 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, November 22.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040244 541 VILLAGE TRC STE 102 & MELISSA SEXTON 11/22/2024 202 BLDG OWNER D/B/A 541 VILLAGE TRC STE OFFICE SPACE RENTAL COLAB COMMUNITY 102 & 202 BLDG OWNER PROPERTIES LLC ATTN: MELISSA D SEXTON COLAB COMMUNITY PROPERTIES LLC 510 COVENTRY RD, APT 15C DECATUR, GA 30067 OCC040192 ADONAI BOOKKEEPING GEMMA SIMMS 11/18/2024 D/B/A ADONAI BOOKKEEPING ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND ATTN: GEMMA B SIMMS BOOKEEPING – NOT A CPA 2502 CUMBERLAND CT SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040212 ALIGN DESIGN ASSOCIATES MICHAEL KNERR 11/19/2024 LLC D/B/A ALIGN DESIGN ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES ALIGN DESIGN ASSOCIATES ASSOCIATES LLC LLC ATTN: MICHAEL KNERR ALIGN DESIGN ASSOCIATES LLC 1775 THE EXCHANGE, STE 510 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040199 AMERICAN TRUCK LTL LLC GILBERTO FUENTES IBARRA 11/19/2024 AMERICAN TRUCK LTL LLC D/B/A AMERICAN TRUCK LTL DELIVERY SERVICE – NONFOOD ITEMS LLC ONLY ATTN: GILBERTO J FUENTES IBARRA AMERICAN TRUCK LTL LLC 3000 CUMBERLAND CLUB DR, APT1401 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040242 ANGELGRACE ANGEL JACKSON 11/22/2024 ENTERPRISES LLC D/B/A ANGELGRACE CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT ANGELGRACE ENTERPRISES LLC ENTERPRISES LLC ATTN: ANGEL JACKSON ANGELGRACE ENTERPRISES LLC 1118 SWEET MIA LN POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040200 BEST MAIDS ATLANTA DAYANNA DE FREITAS LEAL 11/19/2024 THE BEST MAIDS SERVICES FERNANDES JANITORIAL SERVICE – EXCEPT WINDOWS ATL LLC D/B/A BEST MAIDS ATLANTA & CONSTRUCTION RELATED ATTN: CAIO AGUSTO DIAS LEMOS THE BEST MAIDS SERVICES ATL LLC 3230 NORMANDY CIR MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040198 BIG GYM THERAPY KELLEY MITCHELL 11/19/2024 BIG GYM THERAPY LLC D/B/A BIG GYM THERAPY PHYSICAL THERAPIST (OCCUPATIONAL ATTN: KELLEY MITCHELL TAX) BIG GYM THERAPY LLC 4005 CANTON ROAD MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040237 BRIDGEMAN BOOKKEEPING CHI BRIDGEMAN 11/22/2024 BRIDGEMAN BOOKKEEPING D/B/A BRIDGEMAN ACCOUNTING, AUDITING, AND LLC BOOKKEEPING BOOKEEPING – NOT A CPA ATTN: CHI BRIDGEMAN BRIDGEMAN BOOKKEEPING LLC 4880 CHINA BERRY DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040209 BUTTERFLY EFFECTS LLC STEVE WOOLF 11/19/2024 D/B/A BUTTERFLY EFFECTS HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES LLC ATTN: KEVIN SILVER 350 FAIRWAY DR, STE 101 DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33441 OCC040232 COBB INDUSTRIAL DARLENE WILSON 11/22/2024 FABRICATIONS INC D/B/A COBB INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURER – INDUSTRIAL MACHINES COBB INDUSTRIAL FABRICATIONS INC & CUTTING MACHINES & EQUIPMENT FABRICATIONS INC ATTN: DARLENE WILSON COBB INDUSTRIAL FABRICATIONS INC 4285 MCEVER INDUSTRIAL DR. NW ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040233 DINAMEC SYSTEMS LLC DARLENE WILSON 11/22/2024 DINAMEC SYSTEMS LLC D/B/A DINAMEC SYSTEMS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLC ATTN: DARLENE WILSON DINAMEC SYSTEMS LLC 4285 MCEVER INDUSTRIAL DR. NW ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040231 DUMPSTER DAWGS LLC MATTHEW TOWNSEND 11/22/2024 DUMPSTER DAWGS LLC D/B/A DUMPSTER DAWGS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLC ATTN: MATTHEW TOWNSEND DUMPSTER DAWGS LLC 3557 ASHCROFT DRIVE SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040230 DUMPSTER DUDEZ OF PATRICK MERKLING 11/21/2024 NORTH GEORGIA D/B/A DUMPSTER DUDEZ OF TRASH COLLECTION CHOP HOUSE HAULING LLC NORTH GEORGIA ATTN: PATRICK MERKLING CHOP HOUSE HAULING LLC 1690 ROBERTS BLVD, 116 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040218 ECOATM LLC STAN PAVLOVSKY 11/19/2024 D/B/A ECOATM LLC VENDING MACHINES ATTN: STAN PAVLOVSKY 10121 BARNES CANYON RD SAN DIEGO, CA 92121 OCC040210 EMPIRE REHAB CLINICS VINCENT BUROLO 11/19/2024 EMPIRE REHAB CLINICS LLC D/B/A EMPIRE REHAB CHIROPRACTOR (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) CLINICS ATTN: ADMIN EMPIRE REHAB CLINICS LLC 3414 PEACHTREE RD, STE 775 ATLANTA, GA 30326 OCC040206 FAD CLASSIC BAKERY ADESUWA FADERIN 11/19/2024 FAD CLASSIC BAKERY LLC D/B/A FAD CLASSIC BAKERY BAKERY – RETAIL ATTN: ADESUWA FADERIN FAD CLASSIC BAKERY LLC 3691 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080 ALT003454 GEORGIA FOOD INDUSTRY GEORGIA FOOD INDUSTRY 11/19/2024 ASSOCIATION ASSOCIATION I CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON GEORGIA FOOD INDUSTRY D/B/A GEORGIA FOOD PROFIT) ASSOCIATION INC INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION ATTN: KATHLEEN MARIE KUZAVA GEORGIA FOOD INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION INC 5020 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE, SUITE 200 SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC040191 HAJDINI DANIELLE DANIELLE HAJDINI 11/18/2024 D/B/A HAJDINI DANIELLE MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPIST ATTN: DANIELLE HAJDINI (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) STATE CERTIFIED 3855 SHALLOWFORD ROAD, SUITE 515 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040193 HARMONY CREMATIONS OF KARA JOHNSON 11/18/2024 GEORGIA INC D/B/A HARMONY FUNERAL HOME HARMONY CREMATIONS OF CREMATIONS OF GEORGIA GEORGIA INC INC ATTN: KARA JOHNSON HARMONY CREMATIONS OF GEORGIA INC 1459 AUSTELL RD, BLDG 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040196 HENRY ASHLEY ASHLEY HENRY 11/19/2024 HENRY COUNSELING AND D/B/A HENRY ASHLEY MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPIST CONSULTING LLC ATTN: ASHLEY HENRY (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) STATE CERTIFIED HENRY COUNSELING AND CONSULTING LLC 4148 BRASHER DR MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040208 J JILL CLAIR SPOFFORD 11/19/2024 JILL ACQUISITION LLC D/B/A J JILL CLOTHING – ACCESSORIES LADIES RETAIL ATTN: MARIANNE FROST JILL ACQUISITION LLC 100 BIRCH POND DR TITON, NH 03276 OCC040235 KNEE GROW FARMS LLC KNEE GROW FARMS LLC RASHAAD THOMASD/B/A KNEE GROW FARMS LLC 11/22/2024CLOTHING – MISCELLANEOUS RETAIL ATTN: RASHAAD THOMAS KNEE GROW FARMS LLC 2653 CRAYLOR CIRCLEKENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040214 MARIETTA TOWN CENTER SAUNAMARIETTA TOWN CENTER SAUNA INC HUNG C RODRIGUEZ D/B/A MARIETTA TOWN CENTER SAUNAATTN: HUNG C RODRIGUEZ MARIETTA TOWN CENTER SAUNA INC2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWSPKWY, STE 10MARIETTA, GA 30066 11/20/2024ESTHETICIAN OCC040245 MENTAL WEALTH CONSULTING LLC MENTAL WEALTH CONSULTING LLC MELISSA SEXTOND/B/A MENTAL WEALTH CONSULTING LLCATTN: MELISSA D SEXTON MENTAL WEALTH CONSULTING LLC510 COVENTRY RD, APT 15C DECATUR, GA 30067 11/22/2024SEMINARS – EDUCATIONAL & INSTRUCTIONAL OCC040223 NEGM ANAWELNESS PLUS PLUS LLC ANA NEGMD/B/A NEGM ANA ATTN: ANA NEGMWELNESS PLUS PLUS LLC 2500 SANDYPLAINS ROADMARIETTA, GA 30066 11/20/2024VITAMIN FOOD STORES OCC040238 RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN OF GEORGIAATLANTA CUSTOM WINDOWS LLC ROBERT JACKSON D/B/A RENEWAL BYANDERSEN OF GEORGIA ATTN: ROBERT JACKSON ATLANTA CUSTOM WINDOWS LLC2005 NEWPOINT PLACE, STE100LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043 11/21/2024DOOR & WINDOW INSTALLATION & REPAIR CONTRACTOR OCC040236 RYAN MURCHLAND INS RYAN MURCHLAND 11/21/2024 AGENCY INC D/B/A RYAN MURCHLAND INS INSURANCE COMPANY – EXEMPT BY RYAN MURCHLAND INS AGENCY INC STATE LAW AGENCY INC ATTN: RYAN MURCHLAND RYAN MURCHLAND INS AGENCY INC 4255 WADE GREEN RD, STE 820 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040243 SEXTON & ASSOCIATES LLC MELISSA SEXTON 11/22/2024 SEXTON & ASSOCIATES LLC D/B/A SEXTON & FAMILY & INDIVIDUAL COUNSELING ASSOCIATES LLC ATTN: MELISSA D SEXTON SEXTON & ASSOCIATES LLC 510 COVENTRY RD, UNIT 15C DECATUR, GA 30030 OCC040194 SURGE STAFFING RYAN MASON 11/22/2024 SURGE STAFFING LLC D/B/A SURGE STAFFING EMPLOYMENT AGENCY ATTN: NGOC PHAN SURGE STAFFING LLC 4 EASTON OVAL COLUMBUS, OH 43219 OCC040225 THE BAKED BEAR WILLIAM CHEN 11/20/2024 DESSERTS EATS LLC D/B/A THE BAKED BEAR ICE CREAM PARLOR ATTN: WILLIAM CHEN DESSERTS EATS LLC 2257 PAN AM LANE MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040227 THE MOSER FAMILY SUSAN BARNHART 11/21/2024 PARTNERSHIP D/B/A THE MOSER FAMILY OFFICE SPACE RENTAL AUSTELL CAR CARE LLC PARTNERSHIP ATTN: SUSAN BARNHART AUSTELL CAR CARE LLC PO BOX 684433 MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040202 THE SCRUM GROUP LLC JAMES YOUNG 11/19/2024 THE SCRUM GROUP LLC D/B/A THE SCRUM GROUP CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT LLC ATTN: JAMES YOUNG THE SCRUM GROUP LLC 1668 HAMMOCK DRIVE SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040201 TOTAL INTERNATIONAL LUCIANO H OLIVEIRA 11/18/2024 SERVICES D/B/A TOTAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE ATLANTA EXCHANGE LLC SERVICES ATTN: LUCIANO H OLIVEIRA ATLANTA EXCHANGE LLC 1695 LOWER ROSWELL RD, STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040241 WELLSTAR GENERAL KARA SEGAL 11/21/2024 SURGERY SUMMIT ECHP D/B/A WELLSTAR GENERAL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON WELLSTAR MEDICAL SURGERY SUMMIT ECHP PROFIT) GROUP LLC ATTN: BUSINESS LICENSE WELLSTAR MEDICAL GROUP LLC 1800 PARKWAY PLACE, STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040240 WELLSTAR SURGICAL KARA SEGAL 11/21/2024 SPECIALIST AT VHP D/B/A WELLSTAR SURGICAL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON WELLSTAR MEDICAL SPECIALIST AT VHP PROFIT) GROUP LLC ATTN: BUSINESS LICENSE WELLSTAR MEDICAL GROUP LLC 1800 PARKWAY PLACE, STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040239 WINCAR AUTO SALES LLC WINDER GUADAMA 11/22/2024 WINCAR AUTO SALES LLC D/B/A WINCAR AUTO SALES AUTO DEALER – USED CARS ONLY LLC ATTN: WINDER GUADAMA WINCAR AUTO SALES LLC 24 HARRIS DR SE, 104 MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040229 WORKS FOR GOOD LLC ROOSEVELT STANDIFER 11/21/2024 WORKS FOR GOOD LLC D/B/A WORKS FOR GOOD BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLC ATTN: ROOSEVELT STANDIFER WORKS FOR GOOD LLC 1711 LUCY DR KENNESAW, GA 30152 CON001529 ZELHAM INC STEPHEN HOREL 11/22/2024 D/B/A ZELHAM INC BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE ATTN: LICENSING REQUIRED 5257 W FAIRVIEW AVE BOISE, ID 83706

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.