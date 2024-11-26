Upcoming holiday events in Cobb County

Haven’t filled your holiday calendar yet? In its periodic newsletter, Cobb County government announced the following upcoming events throughout the county:

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Early History

The county was established in 1832, is named after Thomas Willis Cobb, a U.S. Congressman, Senator, and Supreme Court judge. Cobb was formed from a portion of Cherokee County.

Marietta, the county seat, was incorporated in 1834, becoming a vital center for trade and governance.

Government Structure

The governance of Cobb County is anchored by the Board of Commissioners, consisting of a Chairman and four Commissioners. Each member is elected—the Chairwoman at large and the Commissioners from their respective districts. This body holds the dual role of enacting county policies and overseeing the administration of county services. The Chairwoman also has specific duties, such as presiding over board meetings and acting as the official county spokesperson.

Key Departments and Services

Cobb County’s government is organized into departments focusing on different aspects of community life. These include Public Safety, which encompasses police and fire services; Transportation, tasked with maintaining and improving roadways and public transit; Community Development, which handles zoning and land use; and Parks and Recreation, which manages public parks and community centers. Each department aims to fulfill its responsibilities efficiently, though effectiveness can vary based on funding, policy decisions, and community needs.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

