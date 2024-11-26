Smith-Gilbert Gardens to close for extensive upgrades beginning Thanksgiving day

According to an announcement on the City of Kennesaw website, Smith-Gilbert Gardens will close for extensive upgrades on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, and is expected to remain closed until the Spring of 2025.

The upgrades were described on the website as follows:

The Gardens will undergo construction to provide four new accessible restrooms, a covered education and events pavilion, nearly one mile of paved paths throughout the garden, a digital marquee on Pine Mountain Road, a paved surface for handicap accessible parking and improvements to the bonsai and butterfly exhibits.

“We are thrilled about the upcoming renovations at Smith-Gilbert Gardens,” says Executive Director Dave Simpson, quoted in the news release. “These improvements will enhance accessibility, provide new educational opportunities and create an even more enjoyable experience for our visitors. We can’t wait to share these exciting changes with the community and extend our reach through continued workshops and outreach programs during the closure.”

Current memberships will be credited with an extension for the period the gardens are closed closed. Any new memberships or renewals purchased during the closure will also be extended.

While Smith-Gilbert Gardens will be closed to the public, the announcement contained the following information about programs that will be offered while the gardens are closed: