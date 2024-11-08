Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, November 8, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, November 8, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to dense fog that is possible across portions of the region this morning, particularly across eastern and portions of north Georgia where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Veterans Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 8, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 83 in 1986 47 in 1976 Min Temperature M 46 68 in 1986 25 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 56.3 75.5 in 1986 36.0 in 1976 Precipitation M 0.14 1.77 in 1888 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1941 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 9 29 in 1976 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 1986 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.9 67.6 78.3 in 2022 53.0 in 1951 Avg Min Temperature 62.7 47.3 62.7 in 2024 30.3 in 1976 Avg Temperature 67.8 57.5 69.3 in 2022 43.3 in 1954 Total Precipitation T 1.04 6.74 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 5 66 172 in 1954 1 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 27 6 37 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.6 78.1 in 2016 67.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.4 59.3 in 2024 49.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.7 66.0 68.7 in 2019 58.6 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.83 42.92 62.27 in 1929 2.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 50 170 453 in 1976 36 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2513 2044 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-07

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”