Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, November 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, November 11, 2024, with a high near 72 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to dense fog that is ongoing across portions of north and central Georgia this morning. Visibilities may drop below one quarter mile at times. Use caution and slow down when driving in fog.

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 11, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 78 in 2020 40 in 1968 Min Temperature M 45 70 in 2020 24 in 1913 Avg Temperature M 55.3 74.0 in 2020 33.0 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.13 2.49 in 1947 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 32 in 1894 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 0 9 in 2020 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.0 67.1 75.8 in 2022 54.7 in 1991 Avg Min Temperature 62.4 46.8 62.4 in 2024 31.5 in 1976 Avg Temperature 67.7 57.0 67.7 in 2022 45.0 in 1991 Total Precipitation 0.07 1.44 6.93 in 2015 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 9 96 217 in 1991 7 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 39 7 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.5 78.0 in 2016 67.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.3 59.3 in 2024 49.5 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.6 65.9 68.6 in 2024 58.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.90 43.32 62.73 in 1929 2.04 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 54 199 495 in 1976 54 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2525 2046 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-10

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”