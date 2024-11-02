Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 2, 2024, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a dense fog advisory that remains in effect until 9 a.m EDT this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday

Scattered showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday

Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 2, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 69 84 in 1961 47 in 1966 Min Temperature M 48 67 in 2004 26 in 1954 Avg Temperature M 58.3 72.0 in 2004 37.5 in 1954 Precipitation M 0.12 2.62 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 8 27 in 1954 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 7 in 2004 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.0 68.7 82.5 in 1961 48.5 in 1925 Avg Min Temperature 64.0 48.4 66.0 in 1929 28.5 in 1954 Avg Temperature 69.5 58.5 71.5 in 2004 41.3 in 1954 Total Precipitation T 0.25 3.48 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 15 47 in 1954 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 5 2 14 in 1961 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.1 75.8 78.3 in 2019 67.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.2 56.6 59.5 in 2019 50.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.7 66.2 68.9 in 2019 59.0 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.83 42.13 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 45 118 344 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2491 2040 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”