Cobb commissioners appoint Keith Schuermann new library director

Image above: screenshot of Keith Schuermann and Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris from video of the November 21 Board of Commissioners meeting

By Mark Woolsey

It’s the changing of the guard at the Cobb County Public Library system.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 this week (with Commission Chair Lisa Cupid absent) to appoint Keith Schuermann to the post of Library Director. He replaces Helen Poyer, who is readying for retirement after 15 years.

Schuermann will take over as head of the 15-branch system on Dec. 2 and will work alongside Poyer initially.

The new director has over 20 years of library experience, including almost 13 years helming the Troup-Harris system.

County manager Dr. Jackie McMorris said that career means he “brings a wealth of experience to Cobb.”

She added that “Keith has had experience in renovations, big projects, which is also part of our library system.”

Schuermann had high praise for the Cobb library, noting that it was honored as Library of the Year in Georgia earlier in 2024, and that one of his goals was to elevate the system from state-level recognition to national prominence.

“Your staff exemplifies that excellence,” he said.

Commissioners also voted to rename the county’s bookmobile program after Poyer.