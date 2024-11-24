Neighborhood meeting for Smyrna Ward 2 residents tomorrow: November 25

Smyrna Ward 2 Councilwoman Latonia Hines will host a neighborhood meeting tomorrow night, Monday, November 25, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Reed House, 3080 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.
The map below shows the boundaries of Ward 2. For a larger map showing all Smyrna’s wards, follow this link.
Agenda for Ward 2 neighborhood meeting
Date: November 25, 2024
Time: 6 p.m
Location: Reed House
- Roll Call
- Call to Order
- Introduction
- 2024-322 Introductions made by Ward 2 Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
- Formal Business
- 2024-324 Ward 2 news and updates – Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
- 2024-326 2025 Calendar and Events Updates – Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
- Q & A / Additional Comment
- Adjournment
About the City of Smyrna
Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat Marietta.
Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|56,566
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|56,201
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|0.6%
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|55,663
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|51,271
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|7.2%
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.9%
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|10.0%
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|52.1%
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.8%
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|33.2%
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|8.1%
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.3%
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|11.2%
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|43.8%
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,354
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|14.4%
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|57.2%
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$380,100
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,226
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$522
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,553
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,694
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.25
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|82.5%
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|19.1%
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|98.1%
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|96.5%
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|95.5%
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|57.6%
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|5.9%
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|12.9%
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|78.2%
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|74.3%
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|228,468
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|302,559
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|103,015
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,605,300
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$28,582
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|28.5
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$92,258
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$59,851
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.0%
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,687
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|965
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|331
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|337
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,097
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,319
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,578.5
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,339.5
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|15.56
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|15.35
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1371492
|1349756
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|56,566
|62,769
As a resident of Hilldale Condos on Village Pkwy, I have to wonder why our community was jerrymandered into 2 separate wards. It is despicable!! Also wondering why someone would hold a ward meeting when people are leaving town for the holiday. I CALL BS!!!!