Neighborhood meeting for Smyrna Ward 2 residents tomorrow: November 25

TOPICS:
Smyrna Ward 2 meeting feature image: A photo of Smyrna City Hall, a brick building with four tall white wooden columns. An inset map of Smyrna's Ward 2 is in the lower right-hand corner of the imageCreated with GIMP

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 24, 2024

Smyrna Ward 2 Councilwoman Latonia Hines will host a neighborhood meeting tomorrow night, Monday, November 25, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Reed House, 3080 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

The map below shows the boundaries of Ward 2. For a larger map showing all Smyrna’s wards, follow this link.

Agenda for Ward 2 neighborhood meeting

Date: November 25, 2024
Time: 6 p.m
Location: Reed House

  1. Roll Call
  2. Call to Order
  3. Introduction
    1. 2024-322 Introductions made by Ward 2 Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
  4. Formal Business
    1. 2024-324 Ward 2 news and updates – Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
    2. 2024-326 2025 Calendar and Events Updates – Councilmember Latonia P. Hines
  5. Q & A / Additional Comment
  6. Adjournment

About the City of Smyrna

Smyrna is the third-largest city in Cobb County, after newly incorporated Mableton, and county seat  Marietta.

Smyrna was incorporated by an act of the Georgia legislature in 1872. To see a copy of the original incorporation legislation, follow this link.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the latest quick facts about Smyrna:

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)56,56662,769
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)56,20161,073
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)0.6%2.8%
Population, Census, April 1, 202055,66360,972
Population, Census, April 1, 201051,27156,579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent7.2%6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.9%20.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent10.0%14.2%
Female persons, percent52.1%51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent45.8%45.3%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)33.2%30.8%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)8.1%2.1%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.3%0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%8.6%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)11.2%18.8%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent43.8%42.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2018-20222,3542,377
Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-202214.4%17.2%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)XX
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-202257.2%46.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022$380,100$376,400
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022$2,226$2,050
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022$522$569
Median gross rent, 2018-2022$1,553$1,372
Building Permits, 2023XX
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2018-202224,69424,403
Persons per household, 2018-20222.252.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-202282.5%79.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-202219.1%24.3%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2018-202298.1%97.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-202296.5%91.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202295.5%88.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-202257.6%45.8%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-20225.9%6.7%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent12.9%21.6%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202278.2%67.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-202274.3%61.1%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)228,468282,938
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)302,5592,324,868
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)103,015492,100
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,605,3002,099,654
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$28,582$34,643
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-202228.527.3
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$92,258$67,589
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022$59,851$40,767
Persons in poverty, percent8.0%12.8%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022XX
Total employment, 2022XX
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)XX
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022XX
Total nonemployer establishments, 2021XX
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,6873,152
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 20179651,993
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017331S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017337505
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,0972,146
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S193
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171,3192,443
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,578.52,602.0
Population per square mile, 20103,339.52,451.4
Land area in square miles, 202015.5623.43
Land area in square miles, 201015.3523.08
FIPS Code13714921349756
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)56,56662,769

Related Articles

1 Comment on "Neighborhood meeting for Smyrna Ward 2 residents tomorrow: November 25"

  1. Kathy Franklin | November 24, 2024 at 9:23 am | Reply

    As a resident of Hilldale Condos on Village Pkwy, I have to wonder why our community was jerrymandered into 2 separate wards. It is despicable!! Also wondering why someone would hold a ward meeting when people are leaving town for the holiday. I CALL BS!!!!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.