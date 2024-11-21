Cobb Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in locating missing teen

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 21, 2024

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office requested public help in locating a missing teen, Tatiana Morse, who has been missing since Saturday.

Name: Tatiana Morse
Age: 15 years old
Description: 5’4″ tall, weighing 110 lbs, with brown eyes and medium-length red hair. She has braces.
Last Seen: 1708 Cumberland Valley on 11/16/2024.
Clothing: Unknown at the time of her disappearance.
Status: Listed as a missing person through Cobb County Police.

Tatiana Morse

