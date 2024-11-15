John Shern named inaugural Cumberland Citizen of the Year

Photo courtesy of the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced in a press release that its Cumberland Area Council has named John Shern, former Chairman of the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID), its 2024 Cumberland Citizen of the Year. This award recognizes individuals whose significant contributions have made their community a better place to live, serving as role models through their exceptional deeds. Shern received the inaugural honor at the Cumberland Area Council event on November 12.

Shern is the longest-serving board member of a CID in Georgia.

In the early 1980s, Shern worked alongside Cobb business leaders and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce to advocate for CIDs as transformative tools for community investment. Their efforts culminated in a 1984 constitutional amendment that enabled counties to create CIDs, paving the way for the establishment of the Cumberland CID in 1988 as Georgia’s first such district.

Projects Under Shern’s Leadership

During his tenure with the Cumberland CID, Shern was Chairman, Vice Chair, and Treasurer, overseeing projects that fundamentally reshaped the region. Among the most notable achievements under his leadership are:

Cumberland Blvd. Loop Road: A $300 million project that connected key assets in the area.

Kennedy Interchange: An $81 million project improving access to I-75/I-285.

Paces Ferry Road & Interchange: A $25 million initiative widening roads and improving interchanges.

U.S. 41 Improvements: A $65 million project enhancing road and bridge infrastructure.

Windy Hill Corridor & Interchange: A $48 million effort for road widening and interchange upgrades.

Akers Mill Ramp: A $44 million under-construction project providing direct access to the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

Cobb Parkway Pedestrian Bridge: A landmark structure linking Cumberland Mall to the Galleria area.

38 miles of trails: Enhancements that support connectivity and outdoor recreation in the Cumberland region.

Shern has overseen investments of nearly $160 million in projects collectively valued at over $2.5 billion.

The press release announcing the award from the Cobb Chamber gave the following background for Shern:

Shern’s expertise extends beyond the Cumberland CID. With a degree in architecture from the University of Notre Dame and a distinguished service record in the U.S. Navy, Shern’s career began in commercial real estate with Cousins Properties, where he helped develop the Wildwood Office Park. In the mid-1980s, he co-developed The Paces West Office Park, and by the early 1990s, he was instrumental in building The Home Depot’s Store Support Center corporate campus.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

