Judge orders two Cobb precincts to remain open late: Marietta 6B and Kell 01

Cobb County Communications director Ross Cavitt distributed the following announcement about the order issued by Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris to keep precincts Marietta 6B and Kell 01 open for an additional 20 minute:

A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has issued an order to keep two Cobb County voting precincts open until 7:20 p.m. after delayed openings this morning caused by equipment issues.

The judge’s order affects the Marietta 6B and Kell 01 precincts.

• Marietta 6B is located at Mount Paran Church of God, 1700 Allgood Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30062.

• Kell 01 is located at Kell High School, 4770 Lee Waters Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Voters should be aware that, due to federal races on the ballot, anyone casting a ballot at these precincts during the extended hours will need to vote via a provisional ballot.

According to Ga. Code Ann. § 21-2-418:

(d) Notwithstanding any provision of this chapter to the contrary, in primaries and elections in which there is a federal candidate on the ballot, in the event that the time for closing the polls at a polling place or places is extended by court order, all electors who vote during such extended time period shall vote by provisional ballot only. Such ballots shall be separated and held apart from other provisional ballots cast by electors during normal poll hours. Primaries and elections in which there is no federal candidate on the ballot shall not be subject to the provisions of this subsection.



On the web and to view the order: https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/judge-orders-two-cobb-voting-precincts-stay-open-past-7-pm