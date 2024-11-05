Open houses scheduled for Allatoona Creek Greenway Trail study, Cobb Parkway realignment

The Cobb County Department of Transportation will host two open house events for public feedback on upcoming road and trail projects.

On Wednesday, November 13, from 5-7 p.m., at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw, attendees can review and comment on the Cobb Parkway at McCollum Parkway Realignment Study, which aims to improve mobility in the area. On Tuesday, November 19, from 6-7:30 p.m., the West Cobb Regional Library will host an open house for the Allatoona Creek Greenway Trail study, part of the county’s Greenways and Trails Master Plan. No formal presentation will be given, but staff will be available for questions and input.

More information on the trail project is available at https://CobbCounty.org/ACGStudy.

.About the Allatoona Creek Greenway

According to the webpage for the trail’s study, the Allatoona Creek Greenway Trail “is one of the eight priority trails identified in the Cobb County Greenways and Trails Master Plan.”

The segment in this specific study includes a nearly five-mile section that would be part of a longer proposed trail beginning near Dallas Highway and ending at Lake Acworth.

That would make the completed trail run from Harrison High School on Due West Road to Allatoona Creek Park.

Here is a map of the area under study:

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

However, there are other aspects of a transportation system besides just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in constructing the county’s impressive trail network, operating the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows: