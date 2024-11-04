Reports and photos from a litter cleanup and a veteran’s expo

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted reports and photos from two events: the Atlanta Latino and South Cobb Lions Club’s litter cleanup on WIndy Hill Road and Sweetwater Mission’s work at the United Military Care Expo.

Cleanup on Windy Hill Road

Barry submitted the following report and photos from a litter cleanup on Windy Hill Road:

The Atlanta Latino and South Cobb Lions worked together to remove 15 bags of litter and lots of debris from their adopted two miles of Windy Hill Road. We had a lot of fun working together, exchanging ideas and enjoying each other’s stories while getting a little exercise. If you or your civic organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will explain the program and provide you with the supplies.

United Military Care Expo

Barry submitted the following report and photos from the United Military Care Expo: