Reports and photos from a litter cleanup and a veteran’s expo

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted reports and photos from two events: the Atlanta Latino and South Cobb Lions Club’s litter cleanup on WIndy Hill Road and Sweetwater Mission’s work at the United Military Care Expo.
Cleanup on Windy Hill Road
Barry submitted the following report and photos from a litter cleanup on Windy Hill Road:
The Atlanta Latino and South Cobb Lions worked together to remove 15 bags of litter and lots of debris from their adopted two miles of Windy Hill Road. We had a lot of fun working together, exchanging ideas and enjoying each other’s stories while getting a little exercise.
If you or your civic organization is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will explain the program and provide you with the supplies.
United Military Care Expo
Barry submitted the following report and photos from the United Military Care Expo:
At the United Military Care Expo, there were lots of opportunities for our brave veterans to apply for benefits and get free services offered by the many vendors or nonprofits that were present. In an effort to “thank” our veteran heroes, Sweetwater Mission brought two and a half truckloads of groceries, clothing, dog food and other items to be distributed as the veterans drove-thru the designated area. Sweetwater Mission had lots of volunteers from Osborne High School, STING Inc, Lions Clubs, the City of Austell Police Dept and others to help load the cars as they passed through the line. Sweetwater Mission was very active at this event to honor our military heroes.
