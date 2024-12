21 new businesses licensed for unincorporated Cobb County this week

Here are the 21 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, December 27.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC040385 3173 N COBB PKWY BLDG JAMES P ERGLE JR 12/26/2024 OWNER D/B/A 3173 N COBB PKWY OFFICE SPACE RENTAL TREVIDA HOLDINGS INC BLDG OWNER ATTN: JAMES P ERGLE JR TREVIDA HOLDINGS INC 4036 HICKORY FAIRWAY DR WOODSTOCK, GA 30188 CON001537 AKR ELECTRIC LLC JOE ANDERSON 12/26/2024 D/B/A AKR ELECTRIC LLC ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR ATTN: JOE ANDERSON 587 HEATHER DR LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122 OCC040384 ASHLEY KAY LLC ASHLEY DANIELS 12/27/2024 ASHLEY KAY LLC D/B/A ASHLEY KAY LLC MERCHANDISE AND SERVICE BROKER ATTN: ASHLEY DANIELS ASHLEY KAY LLC 2008 FERN MOUNTAIN LANE MARIETTA, GA 30064 OCC040382 BIOLOGIC DENISTRY ANDREW VITA 12/26/2024 VITA DENTISTRY LLC D/B/A BIOLOGIC DENISTRY DENTIST (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) ATTN: ANDREW VITA VITA DENTISTRY LLC 1781 BROOKSTONE WALK NW, 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040383 CHEVSA LLC CHRIS SALANDY 12/26/2024 CHEVSA LLC D/B/A CHEVSA LLC CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT ATTN: CHRIS SALANDY CHEVSA LLC 4165 SHOSHONE VALLEY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040387 COUNSELING CAFE COUNSELING CAFE 12/27/2024 COUNSELING CAFE LLC D/B/A COUNSELING CAFE MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPIST COUNSELING CAFE LLC (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) STATE CERTIFIED 2193 PALMYRA DR MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC040369 DAWKFIVE LLC GLENN DAWKINS 12/23/2024 DAWKFIVE LLC D/B/A DAWKFIVE LLC CLOTHING – MISCELLANEOUS RETAIL ATTN: GLENN DAWKINS DAWKFIVE LLC 3330 COBB PARKWAY NW, 324-314 ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040389 HEAL HOLISTIC LLC ANNA VISLOCKY 12/27/2024 HEAL HOLISTIC LLC D/B/A HEAL HOLISTIC LLC HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES ATTN: ANNA VISLOCKY HEAL HOLISTIC LLC 4210 WOODFARE LANE KENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040379 IS COMPUTER REPAIR LLC IGNACIO SANCHEZ 12/26/2024 IS COMPUTER REPAIR LLC GONZALEZ COMPUTER SERVICE & REPAIR D/B/A IS COMPUTER REPAIR LLC ATTN: IGNACIO SANCHEZ GONZALEZ IS COMPUTER REPAIR LLC 1977 S COBB DR SE, STE 270 MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040380 JOURNEY CRANIOSACRAL LEAH MEAHADEO 12/26/2024 THERAPY OF MARIETTA LLC D/B/A JOURNEY HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES JOURNEY CRANIOSACRAL CRANIOSACRAL THERAPY OF THERAPY OF MARIETTA LLC MARIETTA LLC ATTN: LEAH MEAHADEO JOURNEY CRANIOSACRAL THERAPY OF MARIETTA LLC 2631 WELLINGTON DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040378 MELIS DEMIR LLC MELIS DEMIR 12/23/2024 MELIS DEMIR LLC D/B/A MELIS DEMIR LLC CONSULTANT – EDUCATION ATTN: MELIS DEMIR MELIS DEMIR LLC 738 WOODLAWN DR. NE MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040381 MELISA KARAN MUSIC & MEHMET SONAT KARAN 12/26/2024 ART ACADEMY D/B/A MELISA KARAN MUSIC MUSIC LESSON MELISA KARAN LLC & ART ACADEMY ATTN: MEHMET SONAT KARAN MELISA KARAN LLC 1052 MOONGLADE PARK MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040390 MENNA DEVELOPMENT DAVID MENNA 12/27/2024 COMPANY LLC D/B/A MENNA DEVELOPMENT LAND DEVELOPMENT MENNA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC COMPANY LLC ATTN: DAVID MENNA MENNA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC 1050 SHILOH RD, 314 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040374 NITOS WELDING & JULIO C NITO 12/23/2024 FABRICATION INC D/B/A NITOS WELDING & WELDING CONTRACTOR NITOS WELDING & FABRICATION INC FABRICATION INC ATTN: JULIO C NITO NITOS WELDING & FABRICATION INC 1996 CASON DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040376 OLIVER MOSS JENNIFER STANFORD 12/23/2024 MOSS HOLMES LLC JOHNSON CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT D/B/A OLIVER MOSS ATTN: JENNIFER STANFORD JOHNSON MOSS HOLMES LLC 1469 BAILEY FARM DR MARIETTA, GA 30064 CON001536 PRO TECH CSB LLC CHRIS BRONNER 12/23/2024 PRO TECH CSB LLC D/B/A PRO TECH CSB LLC LOW VOLTAGE CONTRACTOR (ALARM ATTN: CHRIS BRONNER SYSTEMS, TELEPHONE,ETC., PRO TECH CSB LLC INSTALLATION) 1157 W MILL DR KENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040373 R & R PAINTING PPG LLC RAQUEL ALVARADO 12/23/2024 R & R PAINTING PPG LLC D/B/A R & R PAINTING PPG HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE LLC ATTN: RAQUEL ALVARADO R & R PAINTING PPG LLC 351 CHURCH RD MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040386 ROSA I BARRERA ROSA BARRERA 12/27/2024 J & S MECHANICS LLC D/B/A ROSA I BARRERA AUTO REPAIR SHOP ATTN: ROSA BARRERA J & S MECHANICS LLC 4571 MEADOWS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040371 SHAH’S HALAL FOOD KHURRAM HAMEED 12/23/2024 AMANA PARTNERS 2 LLC D/B/A SHAH’S HALAL FOOD RESTAURANT ATTN: KHURRAM HAMEED AMANA PARTNERS 2 LLC 286 WILD ROSE CIRCLE CANTON, GA 30115 OCC040368 SOLID ROCK CUTTING DONALD SKAGGS 12/23/2024 BOARDS D/B/A SOLID ROCK CUTTING DELIVERY SERVICE – NONFOOD ITEMS BOARDS ONLY ATTN: DONALD SKAGGS 58 LAROSE CT MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040370 THE COZY LOO LORENZO CALLAHAN JR 12/23/2024 COZY LOO LLC D/B/A THE COZY LOO RENTAL OF PORTABLE TOILETS ATTN: LORENZO L CALLAHAN JR COZY LOO LLC 3404 SEWELL MILL RD

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.