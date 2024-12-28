Wellstar Health Place is the place to be

Photo above provided by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

The New Year is peeking at us through rose-colored glasses, and I am staring back with eyes glazed over–thinking that I ate way too much ham, mac n cheese, squash casserole, and, and, and. We are all guilty of overindulging around the holidays, and I am no different, but there’s a place named Wellstar Health Place where you can work off all those sweet treats that may have you wearing your stretchy pants lately.

We have been members of this fantastic gym since 2018, and I’d like to think it’s a hidden gem, but it’s really hidden in plain sight adjacent to Kennestone Hospital. Unlike mammoth-sized gyms like LA Fitness or Crunch, which are filled with people busy chatting or trying to set up a date, Health Place is actually focused on health and wellness. This gym is different in all the best ways and isn’t small by any means, with two floors and 50k square feet.

There’s a large parking deck, only a 2-minute walk, or you can take the small shuttle bus if there’s inclement weather. A parking pass is provided with your membership, and they’ll have special incentives in the new year to motivate you to get there and prioritize your fitness. As you enter, you are always greeted with a smile from the friendly and helpful staff. I see Sam and Danielle often at the front desk; they both have an affable demeanor and always have a kind word.

There is a 25-yard indoor heated pool with a hot tub to ease your muscles after swimming all those laps. A very large exercise area on the lower level with all the professional equipment you could want, including treadmills, spin bikes, stairmasters, and all the free weights that would be enough for even Schwarzenegger. Large locker rooms are on the same level, and everything at Health Place is super clean. You could do a white glove military-style inspection, and they’d pass with flying colors. HP offers nutritional advice, personal training, and I have been getting deep tissue massage there. The therapists know how to knead out all the sore spots and really listen so you get the relaxing results you need.

My wife, Cecilie, is a certified fitness instructor and has filled in on occasion at HP, and we love that all the classes are included with the nominal membership fee. We have gotten to know many of the positive, upbeat instructors, such as Nausheen (the machine) and Jen G, who are more than just teachers but have become friends. They’ll still kick your butt, though, as any good friend should. Attending their spin class most Saturdays, Jen told me her philosophy about this class: “You’ll never push yourself as hard on your own as you will in my class.” And she’s right!

Nausheen is a gem of a human being, and she teaches many classes there, including Group Power, which is a high-intensity weight-lifting class combined with some cardio; she even throws in a dance move or two just for fun. She was recently featured in the AJC for her leadership and dedication to her students in Rocksteady boxing class. A class designed for people affected by Parkinson’s disease that helps with mobility and cognitive awareness and provides a sense of community. Nausheen’s love for fitness and helping others is contagious, and you can tell that she was made to do this!

Many people will join gyms in the new year, and some will waiver from visiting even before January is here and gone. I believe that staying fit is a lifestyle and not a fad based on gym advertisements that will flood your news feed in the next few weeks. Cecile and I do some form of exercise almost every day, whether it’s 30 minutes of yoga, a brisk 3-mile walk, or a 50-minute spin class at Health Place. Not only is exercise good for the body, it helps clear your mind and is therapeutic for us. Some people think going to the gym is a chore, but I have never regretted my decision to get a sweat on at Health Place.

Visit the Wellstar Health Place website at https://wellstarfitness.org