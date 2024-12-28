Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 28, 2024, with a high near 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region. Flash flooding and brief tornadoes are possible as heavy rains approach the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory has also been issued for areas mainly along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor through Saturday morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:23 am, 46 °F mist Humidity 97 % Pressure 1022 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 1 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:42 am Sunset Sunset: 5:37 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m, then a chance of drizzle and thunderstorms between 3 p.m and 4 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Areas of fog before 5 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Areas of fog. Temperature rising to around 61 by 5 a.m. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m, then showers likely. High near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 28, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 75 in 2021 15 in 1894 Min Temperature M 37 66 in 2015 5 in 1925 Avg Temperature M 45.5 69.5 in 2015 12.0 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.16 3.49 in 1915 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.2 in 1935 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1950 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 53 in 1894 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 2015 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.4 56.4 66.9 in 1889 44.5 in 1963 Avg Min Temperature 37.8 38.6 49.2 in 1889 26.5 in 1963 Avg Temperature 47.6 47.5 58.0 in 1889 35.5 in 1963 Total Precipitation 2.62 4.09 12.94 in 1919 0.17 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 464 491 819 in 1963 190 in 1889 Total CDD (base 65) 1 2 22 in 2015 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.8 73.4 75.9 in 2016 59.5 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.3 56.9 in 2024 43.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.3 63.8 66.3 in 2024 51.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 61.82 49.95 70.25 in 1948 11.06 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 705 931 1595 in 1976 536 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2051 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-27

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”