Flash flooding, brief tornadoes possible in north and central Georgia as heavy rains arrive

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29.

Heavy rain is expected, and flash flooding and brief tornados are possible.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas mainly along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor through 10 am. Visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less are likely within the Advisory area. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially across north Georgia. Isolated flash flooding and minor river flooding will be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday… On Sunday morning and afternoon, thunderstorms across north and central Georgia may become strong to severe, with the potential for damaging wind gusts. A few brief tornadoes will also be possible. A Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather is in effect for north and central Georgia.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

