Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, December 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 6, 2024, with a high near 42 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region because of relative humidities of 25 percent or less that can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening, creating a high danger of fire. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
9:24 am, Dec 6, 2024
temperature icon 24°F
clear sky
Humidity 59 %
Pressure 1030 mb
Wind 9 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:30 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Sunday

Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 46.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 6, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5875 in 201325 in 1937
Min TemperatureM4059 in 201314 in 1937
Avg TemperatureM49.067.0 in 201319.5 in 1937
PrecipitationM0.131.63 in 19360.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 19920.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1645 in 19370 in 2013
CDD (base 65)M02 in 20130 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature52.658.874.0 in 199837.7 in 1886
Avg Min Temperature30.240.255.2 in 192224.3 in 1929
Avg Temperature41.449.564.0 in 199832.3 in 1886
Total PrecipitationT0.774.64 in 19050.00 in 2001
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth01 in 19710 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)11694194 in 18868 in 1998
Total CDD (base 65)0113 in 19910 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.974.577.0 in 201663.7 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.155.358.1 in 202447.2 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.564.967.5 in 202455.5 in 1878
Total Precipitation59.2046.6367.86 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)3575331053 in 1976303 in 1998
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-05
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-05
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-05
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-05
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

