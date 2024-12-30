Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, December 30, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, December 30, 2024, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 48 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:46 am, 47 °F broken clouds Humidity 94 % Pressure 1014 mb Wind 8 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:38 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”