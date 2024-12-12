Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, December 12, 2024, with a high near 49 degrees.
Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 33 degrees.
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.
What you will read in this article
- The extended forecast for Cobb County
- Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
- The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
- What the National Weather Service is, and what it does
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread frost, mainly after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Friday
Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from Norm
|Precipitation
|2024-11-01
|75
|64
|69.5
|10.8
|T
|2024-11-02
|80
|61
|70.5
|12.2
|0
|2024-11-03
|67
|60
|63.5
|5.5
|T
|2024-11-04
|63
|59
|61
|3.4
|T
|2024-11-05
|78
|61
|69.5
|12.2
|T
|2024-11-06
|74
|67
|70.5
|13.6
|T
|2024-11-07
|73
|67
|70
|13.4
|T
|2024-11-08
|80
|66
|73
|16.7
|0
|2024-11-09
|75
|63
|69
|13
|0
|2024-11-10
|65
|56
|60.5
|4.9
|0.07
|2024-11-11
|76
|57
|66.5
|11.2
|T
|2024-11-12
|77
|52
|64.5
|9.5
|0
|2024-11-13
|66
|52
|59
|4.3
|0.04
|2024-11-14
|56
|50
|53
|-1.4
|0.97
|2024-11-15
|66
|48
|57
|2.9
|0
|2024-11-16
|72
|45
|58.5
|4.7
|0
|2024-11-17
|73
|46
|59.5
|6
|0
|2024-11-18
|75
|51
|63
|9.7
|0
|2024-11-19
|64
|59
|61.5
|8.5
|1.63
|2024-11-20
|74
|48
|61
|8.3
|0.46
|2024-11-21
|60
|41
|50.5
|-2
|0
|2024-11-22
|54
|38
|46
|-6.2
|0
|2024-11-23
|61
|37
|49
|-2.9
|0
|2024-11-24
|70
|40
|55
|3.3
|0
|2024-11-25
|72
|46
|59
|7.6
|0
|2024-11-26
|64
|46
|55
|3.8
|0.15
|2024-11-27
|65
|42
|53.5
|2.6
|0
|2024-11-28
|67
|43
|55
|4.3
|0.05
|2024-11-29
|51
|36
|43.5
|-7
|0
|2024-11-30
|50
|31
|40.5
|-9.8
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 12, allowing comparisons to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|57
|77 in 1971
|15 in 1962
|Min Temperature
|M
|39
|61 in 1931
|5 in 1962
|Avg Temperature
|M
|47.8
|67.5 in 1931
|10.0 in 1962
|Precipitation
|M
|0.14
|2.72 in 1961
|0.00 in 2023
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.1 in 2010
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|17
|55 in 1962
|0 in 2007
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|3 in 1931
|0 in 2023
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|56.9
|58.0
|67.5 in 1998
|42.9 in 1937
|Avg Min Temperature
|35.6
|39.8
|51.4 in 1998
|24.3 in 1937
|Avg Temperature
|46.3
|48.9
|59.5 in 1998
|33.6 in 1937
|Total Precipitation
|2.17
|1.61
|11.84 in 1919
|0.00 in 1889
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.1
|2.3 in 2017
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|2 in 2017
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|204
|194
|373 in 1937
|68 in 1998
|Total CDD (base 65)
|1
|1
|13 in 1991
|0 in 2023
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|76.6
|74.2
|76.6 in 2016
|63.0 in 1878
|Avg Min Temperature
|57.8
|55.0
|57.8 in 2024
|46.6 in 1878
|Avg Temperature
|67.2
|64.6
|67.2 in 2024
|54.8 in 1878
|Total Precipitation
|61.37
|47.47
|68.27 in 1948
|8.53 in 1878
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|0.1
|2.3 in 2017
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|2 in 2017
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|445
|634
|1196 in 1976
|363 in 1998
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|2528
|2050
|2643 in 2019
|33 in 1878
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-11
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-11
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-11
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-10
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-10
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
