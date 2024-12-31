Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, with a high near 64 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:42 am, 53 °F mist Humidity 96 % Pressure 1007 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:39 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

New Year’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-11-01 75 64 69.5 10.8 T 2024-11-02 80 61 70.5 12.2 0 2024-11-03 67 60 63.5 5.5 T 2024-11-04 63 59 61 3.4 T 2024-11-05 78 61 69.5 12.2 T 2024-11-06 74 67 70.5 13.6 T 2024-11-07 73 67 70 13.4 T 2024-11-08 80 66 73 16.7 0 2024-11-09 75 63 69 13 0 2024-11-10 65 56 60.5 4.9 0.07 2024-11-11 76 57 66.5 11.2 T 2024-11-12 77 52 64.5 9.5 0 2024-11-13 66 52 59 4.3 0.04 2024-11-14 56 50 53 -1.4 0.97 2024-11-15 66 48 57 2.9 0 2024-11-16 72 45 58.5 4.7 0 2024-11-17 73 46 59.5 6 0 2024-11-18 75 51 63 9.7 0 2024-11-19 64 59 61.5 8.5 1.63 2024-11-20 74 48 61 8.3 0.46 2024-11-21 60 41 50.5 -2 0 2024-11-22 54 38 46 -6.2 0 2024-11-23 61 37 49 -2.9 0 2024-11-24 70 40 55 3.3 0 2024-11-25 72 46 59 7.6 0 2024-11-26 64 46 55 3.8 0.15 2024-11-27 65 42 53.5 2.6 0 2024-11-28 67 43 55 4.3 0.05 2024-11-29 51 36 43.5 -7 0 2024-11-30 50 31 40.5 -9.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 31, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 73 in 1984 26 in 1917 Min Temperature M 36 61 in 1996 4 in 1880 Avg Temperature M 45.2 66.0 in 1996 19.0 in 1880 Precipitation M 0.16 2.42 in 1973 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 2.2 in 1963 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1935 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 46 in 1880 0 in 1996 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1996 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.9 56.2 65.7 in 2015 44.0 in 1935 Avg Min Temperature 38.9 38.4 49.5 in 2015 26.5 in 1963 Avg Temperature 48.4 47.3 57.6 in 2015 35.5 in 1963 Total Precipitation 3.98 4.57 12.94 in 1919 0.60 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 491 551 907 in 1963 237 in 1889 Total CDD (base 65) 1 3 22 in 2015 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 73.2 75.8 in 2016 59.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.1 56.9 in 2024 43.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.3 63.7 66.3 in 2024 51.1 in 1878 Total Precipitation 63.18 50.43 71.45 in 1948 12.33 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.4 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 732 990 1680 in 1976 551 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2528 2051 2645 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-30

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-30

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-30

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-30

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”