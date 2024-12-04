Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, with a high near 51 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:50 am, Dec 4, 2024
temperature icon 25°F
clear sky
Humidity 83 %
Pressure 1030 mb
Wind 2 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:28 am
Sunset Sunset: 5:29 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 51. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Widespread frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday

Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 7 percent.

Monday Night

Showers. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2024-11-01756469.510.8T
2024-11-02806170.512.20
2024-11-03676063.55.5T
2024-11-046359613.4T
2024-11-05786169.512.2T
2024-11-06746770.513.6T
2024-11-0773677013.4T
2024-11-0880667316.70
2024-11-09756369130
2024-11-10655660.54.90.07
2024-11-11765766.511.2T
2024-11-12775264.59.50
2024-11-136652594.30.04
2024-11-14565053-1.40.97
2024-11-156648572.90
2024-11-16724558.54.70
2024-11-17734659.560
2024-11-187551639.70
2024-11-19645961.58.51.63
2024-11-207448618.30.46
2024-11-21604150.5-20
2024-11-22543846-6.20
2024-11-23613749-2.90
2024-11-247040553.30
2024-11-257246597.60
2024-11-266446553.80.15
2024-11-27654253.52.60
2024-11-286743554.30.05
2024-11-29513643.5-70
2024-11-30503140.5-9.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for December 4, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5976 in 199830 in 1886
Min TemperatureM4062 in 198216 in 1895
Avg TemperatureM49.467.0 in 198226.5 in 1895
PrecipitationM0.132.06 in 19780.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM1 in 19710 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1638 in 18950 in 2013
CDD (base 65)M02 in 19820 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature50.359.073.8 in 199836.5 in 1929
Avg Min Temperature31.040.459.5 in 198218.8 in 1929
Avg Temperature40.749.764.4 in 198227.6 in 1929
Total Precipitation0.000.514.64 in 19050.00 in 2024
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth01 in 19710 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)7262148 in 19295 in 1922
Total CDD (base 65)0013 in 19910 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.074.677.2 in 201664.0 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.255.458.2 in 202447.6 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.665.067.6 in 202455.8 in 1878
Total Precipitation59.2046.3767.71 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)3135011010 in 1976286 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)252720492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-03
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-12-03
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-12-03
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-03
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-12-03

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

