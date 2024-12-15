Cobb’s Pinnacle youth diversionary court honors 8 new graduates

Cobb County government announced in the press release that Cobb County court officials and community members gathered to honor eight graduates of Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill’s Pinnacle-Cobb Diversionary Court for non-violent youthful offenders.

The program, which aims to foster personal growth and reduce recidivism, celebrated its latest class in a packed Superior Court courtroom. Judge Hill and Attorney Jeanette van der Linden presented graduates with certificates of completion, marking the culmination of a year-long journey of accountability and transformation.

“This experience will stay with me forever,” said one participant in the program.

“These eight young men have worked tremendously hard over the course of a year and have shown a true commitment to improving themselves with the resources they’ve received through this program,” said Judge Hill. “I could not be any prouder than I am today as a witness to the real changes each of them has made in their lives. They’ve gone from a mugshot to these handsome headshots on display in the courtroom today.”

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Tiffany Harris, who shared her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles. Graduates expressed gratitude for the program, with one participant summing up the experience: “We made it.”

Judge Hill emphasized the importance of using the opportunity to build a brighter future, free from the stigma of a felony conviction.

Founded in 2022, Pinnacle-Cobb supports non-violent offenders aged 17 to 25 through mandatory court appearances, coursework, community service, and public speaking. Participants complete drug testing and online curricula, leaving the program with enhanced life skills and a chance to avoid felony records.

Judge Hill also announced the program will rebrand as EXCEL Restorative Court, with a continued focus on helping young people succeed. For more information, contact Attorney Jeanette van der Linden at (770) 359-8367.