Free drama workshops for all ages at North Cobb Regional Library

The Cobb County Public Library announced free drama workshops at the North Cobb Regional Library this Wednesday, December 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The library is at 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

The event page for the workshops describes what’s in store as follows:

Join us for multiple drama workshops designed for all ages—Pre-K and up! Led by talented KSU Theatre and Performance Studies students, each session offers something exciting and new. Explore the art of pantomime, dive into improv basics, and more! There’s something for everyone in these free, fun-filled afternoon workshops. Don’t miss out on the creativity and laughter! No registration required. Pre-K-GRADE 1

4:00-4:30 Acting Basics for Little Learners

4:30-5:00 Color Your Life Design Workshop GRADES 2-5

4:30-5:00 S.K.I. The Art of Pantomime (Spy Kids Incorporated!)

5:00-5:30 Character Creation AGES 12+

5:00-5:30 Improv Basics

5:30-6:00 Voicing the Scene

For more information contact Kristin.Gwin@cobbcounty.org or 770-801-2747



About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. Clarke, whose family was from Massachusetts, was an advocate for free lending libraries and began lending books from her own collection informally from her house before it became obvious there needed to be a better-organized library system.

According to The First Hundred Years, A Short History of Cobb County in Georgia, by Sarah Blackwell Gober Temple, the library opened in 1882, was at Clarke’s residence on Whitlock Avenue, and was named the Franklin Library.

The first standalone library building opened on Church Street near the home of William Root in October 1893 and was named the Sarah Freeman Clarke Library.

Subsequently, libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell. In 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.