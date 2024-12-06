Marietta wins first place in its population category in the Digital Cities Survey

The City of Marietta announced in a news release on its web page that it was awarded first place in the 2024 Digital Cities Survey by the Center for Digital Government in the “Up to 75,000 Population” category, becoming the first city or county in Georgia to achieve this honor. The award recognizes Marietta’s innovative use of technology to enhance civic services and its commitment to modern digital practices.
The Information Technology Department received specific praise for projects like securing electric and water grids against cyberattacks, upgrading digital communication tools, and enhancing network infrastructure to support new services.
“This recognition reflects the innovative ways we leverage technology to deliver services to our community,” stated Bill Bruton Jr., Marietta City Manager, quoted in the news release. “It represents years of dedication and collaboration across all departments within our city government. By integrating technology through a central unit, we have created a unified approach for a connected, efficient, and forward-thinking community”
“Being ranked as the #1 Digital City in America is an amazing accomplishment,” said Ronald Barrett, Director of Information Technology for the news release. “Finishing as the top city against tough competition demonstrates our City leadership’s commitment to supporting technology and its use to creatively overcome obstacles and address challenges. It also recognizes our IT team’s commitment to providing the best possible technology services and solutions for our community. It is their creativity and curiosity that keeps our City at the forefront of new technologies.”
The Center for Digital Government website had the following information about why Marietta was singled out for the award (follow the link above to read more about Digital Cities’ evaluation of Marietta):
Leaders in Marietta, Ga., made huge strides in 2024 to protect the city’s power, water and sewer systems from malicious attacks. They also established user-friendly interfaces for residents to more easily make customer service requests and track those requests as city workers respond to them. All of their efforts over the year were designed to keep city services humming at top-notch levels.
“I am most proud of our collaboration with Georgia Tech on working to secure our [supervisory control and data acquisition] SCADA network,” Marietta City Manager William Bruton Jr. told GT of the city’s top tech accomplishments.
The honor will be officially announced at the Marietta City Council meeting on December 11, 2024.
For the full list of finalists in the five population categories, please visit https://www.govtech.com/digitalcities2024.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 62,769 (2023 estimate) which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the City of Mableton.
Marietta’s history dates back to the early 19th century, with significant development occurring alongside the expansion of the Western and Atlantic Railroad in the 1830s.
During the Civil War, Marietta was a strategic location, witnessing several battles and occupations. Post-war, the city experienced growth in various industries, including cotton, flour, paper, and marble mills.
In the 1940s, the establishment of a Bell Aircraft manufacturing plant, later operated by Lockheed, contributed to Marietta’s economic development, especially during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Marietta operates under a mayor-council form of government. The current mayor is Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who has been in office since January 4, 2010.
The City Council comprises seven members, each representing one of the city’s wards:
- Ward 1: Cheryl Richardson
- Ward 2: Griffin L. Chalfant
- Ward 3: Johnny Walker
- Ward 4: G.A. (Andy) Morris
- Ward 5: M. Carlyle Kent
- Ward 6: Andre L. Sims
- Ward 7: Joseph R. Goldstein
This governing body is responsible for enacting local laws, policies, and allocating city resources for various programs and services.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|62,769
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|61,073
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|2.8%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60,972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56,579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|20.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.2%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|45.3%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|30.8%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|2.1%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|8.6%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|18.8%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|42.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2018-2022
|2,377
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2018-2022
|17.2%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2018-2022
|46.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2018-2022
|$376,400
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$2,050
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2018-2022
|$569
|Median gross rent, 2018-2022
|$1,372
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2018-2022
|24,403
|Persons per household, 2018-2022
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2018-2022
|79.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2018-2022
|24.3%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2018-2022
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2018-2022
|91.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|88.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2018-2022
|45.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2018-2022
|6.7%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|21.6%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|61.1%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|282,938
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,324,868
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|492,100
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2,099,654
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,643
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2018-2022
|27.3
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$67,589
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2022 dollars), 2018-2022
|$40,767
|Persons in poverty, percent
|12.8%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2021
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3,152
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,993
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|505
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,146
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|193
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|2,443
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,602.0
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|23.43
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08
|FIPS Code
|1349756
