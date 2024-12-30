Pedestrian killed crossing Canton Road

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb police say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday.

Investigators state that the pedestrian was walking eastbound across Chastain Road south of the intersection of Chastain Corners around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 when he was struck by a black 2012 Lexus going southbound on Canton Road. The pedestrian was thrown and came to rest, critically injured, in the left northbound lane of the highway. The Lexus stopped on Blackwell Circle. There’s no word on whether the driver was injured or whether they’ll face charges.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not release his name.

The accident is being investigated by the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”