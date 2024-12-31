Cobb County government distributed the following reminder about Cobb County’s fireworks ordinances:

Around the New Year’s holiday, we receive a lot of questions on fireworks usage in Cobb. 911 takes many calls complaining of illegal use of fireworks.



Cobb County Code bans the use of fireworks from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. with some exceptions — including these for the New Year’s holiday:

• Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Fireworks may be discharged until 1 a.m.

• Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.



Fireworks and other pyrotechnics are prohibited at ALL county parks. This includes historic sites, recreational areas or state property. It is illegal to use them within 100 yards of an electric plant, water or wastewater treatment plant, gas station, refinery, electric substation, jail, helipad, hospital, nursing home or other health care facility. Visit the Cobb website here for further details.

The Cobb County Courier would remind its readers of two additional things that apply despite what the ordinances allow.

First, firearms are dangerous, and can result in serious injury or the outbreak of fires.

Second, be considerate of your neighbors. Many people work on New Years Day, and New Years Eve fireworks interfere with that. Plus, most pets are alarmed by noisy fireworks displays.

Have fun, but be safe and considerate. A much better option is to find a public professionally conducted fireworks display.

