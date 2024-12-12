Sessions Stand Holiday Market on Friday Dec 13

Photo above by Brian Benefield

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

As the countdown begins to Christmas day, everything speeds up. There is so much hustle and bustle going on, especially the bustle, that it can get overwhelming. If you’re like me and want a slower pace of shopping for friends and family, then mark your calendar for Friday the 13th at Sessions Stand Holiday Market from 4-8 pm. This is the 5th annual immersive shopping experience, and there will be 40 vendors peddling their locally made products. Grab a fancy cocktail or a hot coffee and warm up by one of the fire pits while hearing some live music and basking in the glow of all the twinkly lights.

We buy most of our gifts from many of these companies around Christmas and throughout the year. Horn and Shield soap will keep you squeaky clean with handmade soaps that look like artists make them–well, they did. Lindsey O’Shields and her daughter Stokes are the brainchild behind this business, and they’ve painted many of the beautiful, massive murals on Marietta Square. Offering many different scents and something I use daily is the moisturizing amber/moss oak beard oil, which makes me feel like a fresh, clean lumberjack emerging from the woods.

Minted Market has all the holiday-scented candles you can handle. If you have several 4 foot artificial Christmas trees like us, the Frasier Fir candle will fill your home with the piney aroma everyone loves. Or the smell of Peppermint Vanilla will have you craving all the sweet treats that are in abundance this time of year.

Saint and Goldie have their own retail shop adjacent to Sessions Stand. It showcases many of the vendors all year round, and I’ll feature them in a separate article. At this super cute establishment, you can choose from handmade leather goods, books, jewelry, home decor, and much more.

Gigi’s jams will be there, with all the tastiness of spiced pear and my favorite, blue blazes–a spicy blueberry jam. She also makes salsa, pickled onions, and, of course, sweet and dill pickles. We enjoy gifting consumables because most friends we know have enough stuff in their houses.

The Chai Box is one of Oprah’s favorite things, and they’ll have all the Chai-related goodies to warm you up from the inside out. Monica Sunny, the owner, created the chai box after having her three sons. The company name refers to a space they all created as a family to sit and have tea together, slow down, and enjoy each other’s company. Her flavorful family tea recipes encourage you to sip, savor, put down the phone, and enjoy the moment. And we all could use that type of living more.

I am guilty of buying essential day-to-day things on Amazon, just as most of us are. But when it comes to purchasing things for the people in our lives that truly matter, we should put more thought into it. All the Sessions Stand holiday market vendors are extremely passionate about their craft and want you to be pleased with what you buy. The owners of Sessions, Katie and Micah Pfister, have done a phenomenal job of intertwining locally made products along with their delicious food and beverages.

Parking can be a bit tricky at this location. My tip is to park your car at Lewis Park around dusk and bundle up with your fuzzy hat and scarf. Take a leisurely 5-minute stroll over to Church Street and check out the beautiful decorations on the turn-of-the-century homes. Then, meander your way to the holiday market and become immersed in the spirit of the season. Merry, merry, y’all.

Sessions Stand – 397 Sessions St Marietta, GA 30060