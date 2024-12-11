Sonya Allen sworn in as Cobb DA

Sonya Allen was sworn in as Cobb County District Attorney. Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin administered the oath of office.

Allen is the first elected Black woman to serve as Cobb County’s DA. Joyette Holmes was the first Black woman to serve as DA, but she was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp and lost her re-election bid to Flynn Broady Jr.

Allen defeated Broady in the May Democratic Primary, gaining just under 55 percent of the vote, and ran uncontested in the November General Election.

She had a long career in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, joining the department in November of 1992, and retiring in January of 2021, rising to the office of Chief Deputy. Her service in the Sheriff’s Office was just over 28 years.

After leaving the Sheriff’s Office, she became a Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County.

“To be the first African American woman elected to the office in Cobb County’s history is deeply humbling,” she said at the swearing-in ceremony. “That is a long 192 years.”

“While this position carries great responsibility, it also carries a profound significance. It represents the breaking of barriers and the hope that we as a community are moving toward a future where leadership truly reflects the rich diversity of the people we serve,” Allen said.

“I understand I did not get here alone,” she said. “It was the shoulders of trailblazers who paved the way, one being right here, Joyette Holmes.”

“This election taught me that people care deeply about the safety of their neighborhoods, the fairness of the system and the integrity of those who uphold the law,” Allen said. “I pledge to approach my duties with an unwavering commitment to protect the innocent, seek justice for victims, and ensure that every person, regardless of background or circumstances, is treated fairly under the law.”

Watch the swearing-in ceremony below: