Today is the deadline to enter the Marietta Mayor’s Christmas Lights Decorating Contest

If you are in the City of Marietta, and have a home business or car with impressive Christmas lights, today is the deadline to submit your display for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Lights Decorating Contest:

The details are in the following announcement reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

Mayor Steve Tumlin is excited to announce the return of the Annual Mayor’s Christmas Lights Decorating Contest.

This is the perfect opportunity for Christmas lights enthusiasts to help bring the holiday spirit to Marietta by decking out homes, businesses, and cars in dazzling displays of holiday lights! Whether you go big or keep it simple, Mayor Tumlin wants to see your festive creations shining bright this holiday season.

Contest Categories:

Best in Show: The top prize for the most spectacular display!

First Place in each of the following categories:

  – Homes

 – Businesses

  – Cars

How to Enter:

1. Decorate your home, business, or car with holiday lights.

2. Visit the online registration form to submit a photo of your festive display.

3. Be sure to submit your entry by Friday, December 13th, at 11:59 pm.

Important Dates:

Deadline to Submit: Friday, December 13th at 11:59 pm

Winners Announced: Thursday, December 19th on social media.

Everyone who lives or owns a business in Marietta is eligible to participate, so don’t miss out on the chance to showcase your holiday spirit and win a prize!

Get ready to light up Marietta and make this holiday season even brighter!

