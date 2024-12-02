Two pedestrian fatalities, one a hit-and-run, in Cobb County over the Thanksgiving period

By Mark Woolsey

At least 17 people were killed on Georgia streets and highways during the Thanksgiving weekend holiday counting period. And Cobb County police worked two of those fatalities, both involving pedestrians and one of them a hit-and-run.

Police say the first occurred Thanksgiving night on South Cobb Drive just south of Appleton Drive. Police say the unidentified man was walking east across the main roadway when he was hit by a gray 2016 Ford Escape traveling northbound. The pedestrian was thrown northward, coming to a rest on the eastern shoulder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether the driver stopped in that case.

The second occurred on Saturday night, on Pat Mell Road west of the intersection with Benson Avenue. Police say the male victim was walking west on Pat Mell when an unknown vehicle struck him, throwing him westbound where he came to rest in the same traffic lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office. Police say the driver didn’t stop and fled the scene.

Police didn’t release the victim’s identity.

Both cases were investigated by the police department’s S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit).

The statewide fatality count included several other accidents across Metro Atlanta, in Lawrenceville, Roswell, Sandy Springs and DeKalb County. The counting period stretched from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The death toll is down from last year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, when 23 fatalities were reported.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.