Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, January 13, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, January 13, 2025, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 23 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:32 am, 33 °F broken clouds Humidity 92 % Pressure 1022 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:50 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 30.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night

Showers. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 13, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1932 21 in 1893 Min Temperature M 35 61 in 1972 4 in 1918 Avg Temperature M 44.5 68.5 in 1932 15.0 in 1918 Precipitation M 0.14 2.97 in 1892 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 1.8 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 21 50 in 1918 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1932 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 46.9 53.6 66.8 in 2005 35.9 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 29.4 35.7 53.7 in 1880 19.8 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.2 44.7 60.2 in 1880 28.5 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.49 1.93 6.79 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 2.1 0.4 5.8 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 320 264 471 in 1918 60 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 46.9 53.6 66.8 in 2005 35.9 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 29.4 35.7 53.7 in 1880 19.8 in 2010 Avg Temperature 38.2 44.7 60.2 in 1880 28.5 in 1918 Total Precipitation 1.49 1.93 6.79 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 2.1 0.8 5.9 in 2011 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1056 1255 2123 in 1977 850 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”