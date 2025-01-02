Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 32 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 1:40 pm, 44 °F clear sky Humidity 41 % Pressure 1026 mb Wind 12 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset Sunset: 5:40 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night

Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over 30 years.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2024-12-01 55 31 43 -7 0 2024-12-02 51 32 41.5 -8.3 0 2024-12-03 45 30 37.5 -12.1 0 2024-12-04 54 27 40.5 -8.9 0 2024-12-05 58 31 44.5 -4.7 T 2024-12-06 46 24 35 -14 0 2024-12-07 58 30 44 -4.8 0 2024-12-08 62 37 49.5 0.9 T 2024-12-09 65 49 57 8.6 0.34 2024-12-10 68 63 65.5 17.3 1.4 2024-12-11 64 38 51 3 0.43 2024-12-12 53 32 42.5 -5.3 0 2024-12-13 59 37 48 0.3 0 2024-12-14 59 43 51 3.5 0 2024-12-15 51 43 47 -0.3 0.03 2024-12-16 67 45 56 8.9 0 2024-12-17 74 50 62 15 0 2024-12-18 73 52 62.5 15.7 T 2024-12-19 59 42 50.5 3.8 0 2024-12-20 59 36 47.5 1 0 2024-12-21 47 32 39.5 -6.9 0 2024-12-22 49 30 39.5 -6.7 0 2024-12-23 50 31 40.5 -5.6 0 2024-12-24 60 32 46 0 0 2024-12-25 60 37 48.5 2.7 0 2024-12-26 52 43 47.5 1.8 0.03 2024-12-27 51 43 47 1.4 0.39 2024-12-28 55 47 51 5.5 0.5 2024-12-29 65 55 60 14.6 0.86 2024-12-30 67 46 56.5 11.3 0 2024-12-31 72 49 60.5 15.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for January 2, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 74 in 2023 17 in 1928 Min Temperature M 36 56 in 1997 1 in 1928 Avg Temperature M 45.0 63.5 in 1997 9.0 in 1928 Precipitation M 0.15 2.46 in 1936 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.1 2.5 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 2002 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 20 56 in 1928 1 in 1997 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.0 53.8 75.5 in 2022 21.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 36.2 59.5 in 2022 4.0 in 1928 Avg Temperature 45.5 45.1 67.5 in 2022 12.5 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.30 3.20 in 1936 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.5 in 2002 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 2002 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 19 40 105 in 1928 3 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.0 53.8 75.5 in 2022 21.0 in 1928 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 36.2 59.5 in 2022 4.0 in 1928 Avg Temperature 45.5 45.1 67.5 in 2022 12.5 in 1928 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.30 3.20 in 1936 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.5 3.1 in 2001 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2025 Total HDD (since July 1) 755 1030 1764 in 1977 597 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”