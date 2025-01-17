Cobb County School District to opt out of HB 581 homestead exemption

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Cobb County School District is the latest local entity to announce its intention to opt out of the homestead exemption created by Georgia House Bill 581.

HB 581 caps property taxes based on the rate of inflation as set by the State Revenue Commissioner.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“After talking with each board member on our board, I’m announcing tonight my recommendation for the Cobb County School District to protect funding for Cobb students by opting out of House Bill 581.

“While each district across the state must make the decision which is in the best interest of their students, staff, and communities, Cobb is somewhat unique in this situation.

“The 62 and over exemption in Cobb provides an enormous benefit for Cobb citizens and we recognize that benefit. However, to recommend any process which would most definitely result in the Cobb County School District losing funds, which would be used to educate Cobb children, would not be a responsible recommendation.

“We have one of the best school districts in the nation academically, athletically, musically and artistically. We’re consistently recognized in each of these areas both locally and nationally.

“Parents expect a high-quality education when sending their students to a Cobb school, and that is exactly what we will continue to provide,” Ragsdale said.

As required by the law to opt-out, the district must hold three public hearings. They will take place at 514 Glover St. in the boardroom on Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 6 at 6:05 p.m., and Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Cobb County, Marietta City Schools, and the cities of Marietta, Kennesaw, Powder Springs, and Acworth have also announced they intend to opt-out.

March 1 is the state deadline.