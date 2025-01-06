Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 27 to January 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001291

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD

4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002435

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000264

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

WALLACE BARBECUE

3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1448C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

CAPTAIN D’S #3568

5545 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-2219

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1095C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003478

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

QUEEN TEA

425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003631

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

TASTY BAKERY CAFE

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004271

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

PIZZA HUT #39452

1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005121

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006332

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006452

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

WOODLAND RIDGE SENIOR LIVING

4005 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6307

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4753

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3957

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

PASADITA TAQUERIA

6015 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003309

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

KAJUN SEAFOOD

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 621 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004805

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

CHARTER OF VININGS

2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005615

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

ASIAN FUSION

1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005717

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006307

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

!!KENNESAW VILLAGE

2800 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006527

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001891

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

HUEY LUEY’S

3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001352

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

LA COCINA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1727 MARS HILL RD NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8075

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10764C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE

137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005026

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

BAR 44

2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005136

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005300

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

PIZOOKAH NORTH RESTAURANT

4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 172 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005698

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

AMERICAN DELI

822 CONCORD RD SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4249

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006171

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

RUBY’S SOURDOUGH PIZZA

1625 ROSWELL ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006317

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

SUPER CHIX

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8195

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006340

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

!!GEORGIA BBQ & MORE BOI – MOBILE

3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006837

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

PISANO’S PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN

2740 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003626

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

MONTICELLO

2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1201

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004192

Last Inspection Score: 59

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

GENERATIONS PIZZA

3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004229

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

PORTAL PINBALL ARCADE