Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 27 to January 2

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 6, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

  • 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD

  • 4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002435
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD

  • 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000264
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

WALLACE BARBECUE

  • 3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1448C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

CAPTAIN D’S #3568

  • 5545 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-2219
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-1095C
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

  • 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

QUEEN TEA

  • 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003631
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

TASTY BAKERY CAFE

  • 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004271
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

PIZZA HUT #39452

  • 1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005121
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

  • 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006332
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB

  • 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006452
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025

WOODLAND RIDGE SENIOR LIVING

  • 4005 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6307
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4753
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE

  • 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3957
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

PASADITA TAQUERIA

  • 6015 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003309
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

KAJUN SEAFOOD

  • 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 621 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6704
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004805
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

CHARTER OF VININGS

  • 2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005615
  • Last Inspection Score: 75
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

ASIAN FUSION

  • 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005717
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

  • 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006307
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

!!KENNESAW VILLAGE

  • 2800 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006527
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001891
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

HUEY LUEY’S

  • 3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001352
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

LA COCINA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 1727 MARS HILL RD NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8075
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10764C
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

SUBWAY #11554

  • 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-5625
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE

  • 137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005026
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

BAR 44

  • 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI

  • 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005300
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

PIZOOKAH NORTH RESTAURANT

  • 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 172 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005698
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

AMERICAN DELI

  • 822 CONCORD RD SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4249
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006171
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

RUBY’S SOURDOUGH PIZZA

  • 1625 ROSWELL ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006317
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

SUPER CHIX

  • 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8195
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006340
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

!!GEORGIA BBQ & MORE BOI – MOBILE

  • 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006837
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024

PISANO’S PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN

  • 2740 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003626
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

MONTICELLO

  • 2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1201
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004192
  • Last Inspection Score: 59
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

GENERATIONS PIZZA

  • 3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004229
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

PORTAL PINBALL ARCADE

  • 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 800 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8366
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005156
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024

