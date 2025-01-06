Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 27 to January 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WINGZ ON WHEELZ
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002435
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000264
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
WALLACE BARBECUE
- 3035 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-4049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1448C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
CAPTAIN D’S #3568
- 5545 FLOYD RD MABLETON, GA 30126-2219
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1095C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL
- 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
QUEEN TEA
- 425 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 1080 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003631
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
TASTY BAKERY CAFE
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 356 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4975
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004271
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
PIZZA HUT #39452
- 1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005121
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006332
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006452
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-02-2025
WOODLAND RIDGE SENIOR LIVING
- 4005 S COBB DR SMYRNA, GA 30080-6307
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4753
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
WING CAFE & TAP HOUSE
- 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3957
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
PASADITA TAQUERIA
- 6015 MABLETON PKWY MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003309
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
KAJUN SEAFOOD
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 621 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004805
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
CHARTER OF VININGS
- 2401 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005615
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
ASIAN FUSION
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005717
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK
- 2500 COBB PLACE LN NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-7521
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006307
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
!!KENNESAW VILLAGE
- 2800 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144-7338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006527
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2024
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001891
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
HUEY LUEY’S
- 3338 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001352
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
LA COCINA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 1727 MARS HILL RD NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8075
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10764C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
TUESDAY COFFEE & SHOPPE
- 137 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1601
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005026
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
BAR 44
- 2755 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5370
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005136
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
Q KOREAN BBQ & REVOLVING SUSHI
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 48 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4917
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005300
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
PIZOOKAH NORTH RESTAURANT
- 4200 WADE GREEN RD NW STE 172 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1808
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005698
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
AMERICAN DELI
- 822 CONCORD RD SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4249
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006171
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
RUBY’S SOURDOUGH PIZZA
- 1625 ROSWELL ST SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006317
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
SUPER CHIX
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8195
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006340
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
!!GEORGIA BBQ & MORE BOI – MOBILE
- 3982 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD UNIT 5 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2491
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006837
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2024
PISANO’S PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN
- 2740 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003626
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024
MONTICELLO
- 2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 1200 MARIETTA, GA 30067-1201
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004192
- Last Inspection Score: 59
- Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024
GENERATIONS PIZZA
- 3969 S MAIN ST STE 160 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5674
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004229
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024
PORTAL PINBALL ARCADE
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 800 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005156
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-27-2024
