Kennesaw Parks & Rec annual book swap Jan. 25

The City of Kennesaw announced that its Parks & Recreation department will host its popular annual book swap on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
The press release for the event describes it as followings
Residents can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, from noon to 8 p.m. Participants will receive a ticket for each item they donate, which can be redeemed for the same number of items during the “open swap” on Saturday.
Books must have both front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully functional. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content and unauthorized or illegal materials will not be accepted.
Items will be organized into categories: fiction, children’s, teen, nonfiction, DVDs and CDs/vinyl. Participants are limited to donating up to 75 books, 40 CDs, 40 DVDs and 40 vinyl records. The swap is free, and items cannot be purchased. Any items left over at the end of the event will be donated.
About the City of Kennesaw
Kennesaw, Georgia, originally called Big Shanty, emerged in the 1830s as a railroad town along the Western and Atlantic Railroad. The town played a pivotal role during the Civil War, notably as the site of the Great Locomotive Chase in 1862, where Union spies attempted to disrupt Confederate supply lines.
Following the war, Kennesaw grew as a small agricultural community.
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 34,683 according to the latest census estimates, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.
The primary zip codes for the city are 30144 and 30152.
The Mayor is Derek Easterling.
The City Council is:
Council Post 1: Madelyn Orochena (Term Expires 2027)
Council Post 2: Tracey Viars (Term Expires 2027)
Council Post 3: Pat Ferris (Term Expires 2025)
Council Post 4: Antonio Jones (Term Expires 2025)
Council Post 5: Anthony Gutierrez (Term Expires 2025)
The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|34,683
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|33,233
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|4.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.4%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|54.9%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|21.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|6.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|11.0%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|15.4%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.0%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|2,090
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|68.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$291,300
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,736
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$546
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,763
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|13,277
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.50
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|84.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|22.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|98.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|96.4%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|92.4%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|47.1%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|7.5%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.5%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|68.9%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|65.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$79,759
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$40,906
|Persons in poverty, percent
|11.9%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
