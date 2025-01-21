Kennesaw’s family-friendly Valentine’s Dance coming Feb 1

The City of Kennesaw posted the following announcement about its Valentine’s Dance Party:

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of music, food and fun at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Valentine’s Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress their best for this special night out. The event will take place at the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, which will be decorated for the occasion, providing the perfect backdrop for making lasting memories.

Attendees can feast, play and dance the night away to music spun by a professional DJ. The event will include an all-you-can-eat dinner and dessert bar, as well as opportunities to capture memorable photos.

All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be reserved, and attendees should list all members of their party during registration.

Tickets are $18 per person and can be purchased online at www.kennesawparksandrec.org or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are nonrefundable after Jan. 17.

Free parking will be available at the venue. For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.