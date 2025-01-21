Kennesaw’s family-friendly Valentine’s Dance coming Feb 1

The City of Kennesaw posted the following announcement about its Valentine’s Dance Party:
Families are invited to enjoy an evening of music, food and fun at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Valentine’s Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to dress their best for this special night out. The event will take place at the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, which will be decorated for the occasion, providing the perfect backdrop for making lasting memories.
Attendees can feast, play and dance the night away to music spun by a professional DJ. The event will include an all-you-can-eat dinner and dessert bar, as well as opportunities to capture memorable photos.
All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be reserved, and attendees should list all members of their party during registration.
Tickets are $18 per person and can be purchased online at www.kennesawparksandrec.org or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required. Tickets are nonrefundable after Jan. 17.
Free parking will be available at the venue. For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw Kennesaw, Georgia, originally called Big Shanty, emerged in the 1830s as a railroad town along the Western and Atlantic Railroad. The town played a pivotal role during the Civil War, notably as the site of the Great Locomotive Chase in 1862, where Union spies attempted to disrupt Confederate supply lines. Following the war, Kennesaw grew as a small agricultural community.
The city was incorporated in 1887.
With a population of 34,683 according to the latest census estimates, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.
The primary zip codes for the city are 30144 and 30152.
The Mayor is Derek Easterling.
The City Council is:
Council Post 1: Madelyn Orochena (Term Expires 2027)
Council Post 2: Tracey Viars (Term Expires 2027)
Council Post 3: Pat Ferris (Term Expires 2025)
Council Post 4: Antonio Jones (Term Expires 2025)
Council Post 5: Anthony Gutierrez (Term Expires 2025)
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|34,683
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|33,233
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|4.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.4%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|54.9%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|21.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.3%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|6.2%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|11.0%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|15.4%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.0%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|2,090
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|68.5%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$291,300
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,736
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$546
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,763
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|13,277
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.50
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|84.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|22.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|98.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|96.4%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|92.4%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|47.1%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|7.5%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.5%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|68.9%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|65.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$79,759
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$40,906
|Persons in poverty, percent
|11.9%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
