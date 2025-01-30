Mattie’s Call: Cobb police seek missing 87-year-old man

Photo of John Elmer Eaton, 87, courtesy of the Cobb County Police Department

The Cobb County Police Department distributed the following appeal to the public:

The Cobb County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Elmer Eaton, 87, who has been reported missing. On January 30, 2025, at approximately 11:59 AM, officers from Cobb County Police responded to Sewell Mill Road area in Marietta, GA, regarding a missing person report. Officers learned that Mr. Eaton was last seen leaving his residence around 8:00 AM with plans to meet friends at a local McDonald’s. However, he never arrived and a Mattie’s Call has been issued. Mr. Eaton suffers from dementia and atrial fibrillation and left his medication at home. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Description of Missing Person and Vehicle

· Name: John Elmer Eaton

· Age: 87

· Clothing: Dark-colored sweatshirt and navy-blue work pants

· Vehicle: 2003 Silver Toyota 4Runner, Georgia tag: 499WPR

· Last Known Location: Eaton’s vehicle has been detected by license plate readers in Lawrenceville and Social Circle, GA

Anyone who sees John Elmer Eaton or his vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Cobb County Police Department.