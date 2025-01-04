Public hearing on Mableton’s trash pickup ordinance Tuesday

The first Mableton City Council meeting of the year is on Tuesday instead of Wednesday. It will be held on January 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will include a public hearing on “an Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes.”

In simpler words, it is about how the city manages trash pickup.

We’ve included the agenda below, but download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date and Time: January 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Presiding Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Public Hearing for an Ordinance Creating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, to Establish Procedures for the Collection, Disposal, and Recycling of Solid Waste and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Report on Cobb County School District – Leroy Tre Hutchins – Post 3 Board Member Report for South Cobb Regional Library – Regional Manager Jo Lahmon Appointments Resolution Electing a Mayor Pro Tempore and for Other Lawful Purposes Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Approval of December 9, 2024 Work Session Minutes Approval of December 11, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes Approval of December 11, 2024 Work Session Minutes (5:15 PM) Unfinished Business New Business Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Lawful Purposes – HR Specialist Candice Fields and Community Development Director Juliana Njoku Consideration and Approval to Authorize the Mayor to Approve and Negotiate an Agreement in Substantial Form with the Company Innoface Systems, LLC for AV Installation at 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway – Special Projects Manager Xavier Ross Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the Mayor to Waive Fines and Fees – Community Development Director Juliana Njoku Other Business/Discussion House Bill 581 Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), and Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Note: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.