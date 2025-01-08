Update on winter storm watch for metro Atlanta and north Georgia

The National Weather Service updated the winter storm watch at 3:10 p.m. The primary change in this update is the forecast of how much snow might fall.

The NWS repeated that a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday morning at 7 a.m. through Saturday morning at 7 a.m, bringing the potential for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain across north and central Georgia.

Forecasters predict snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in northern Georgia, with 1 to 3 inches possible in metro Atlanta and areas to the east.

Ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch could create hazardous conditions, especially during Friday’s morning and evening commutes.

Here is the text of the hazardous weather outlook for selected counties in the region:

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...



* WHAT...Periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could be

heavy at times. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 3-6 in

northern Georgia and 1-3 inches in metro Atlanta and points east.

Ice accumulations around a tenth to two tenths of an inch are

possible in metro Atlanta and points east.



* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest, and west

central Georgia.



* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.



The counties affected include



The counties affected include Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White, and Whitfield.

The cities included in the alert are Athens, Atlanta, Blairsville, Blue Ridge, Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cleveland, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Crawford, Cumming, Dallas, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Ellijay, Fort Oglethorpe, Franklin, Gainesville, Hiawassee, Homer, Jasper, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Monroe, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Rome, Stockbridge, Summerville, Trenton, Watkinsville, Winder, and Woodstock.