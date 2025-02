38 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County over past week

Here are the 38 new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address OCC040746 770GOODLAW HUNG Q NGUYEN 770GOODLAW CAR D/B/A 770GOODLAW ACCIDENT LAWYERS LLC ATTN: HUNG Q NGUYEN 770GOODLAW CAR ACCIDENT LAWYERS LLC 5495 JIMMY CARDER BLVD, B-17 NORCROSS, GA 30093 OCC040736 AMGEN USA INC LEESHUN BROWN AMGEN USA INC D/B/A AMGEN USA INC ATTN: LEESHUN BROWN AMGEN USA INC 4700 W VILLAGE XING, APT 5528 SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040742 AR PETROLEUM LLC MARK ROBERTSON AR PETROLEUM LLC D/B/A AR PETROLEUM LLC ATTN: MARK ROBERTSON AR PETROLEUM LLC 2275 SHERWOOD PL MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC040745 AT YOUR OWN RISK AHMAAD MCCLANEY APPAREL LLC D/B/A AT YOUR OWN RISK AT YOUR OWN RISK APPAREL LLC APPAREL LLC ATTN: AHMAAD MCCLANEY AT YOUR OWN RISK APPAREL LLC 1124 WOODRIDGE DR, APT 1124 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040737 BAMA CUTS QUINNOIES MARKEA GLOBAL EXPANSIONS LLC LEONARD D/B/A BAMA CUTS ATTN: QUINNOIES MARKEA LEONARD GLOBAL EXPANSIONS LLC 508 HARBOR LAKE CT MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC040761 BIG SPOON CONSULTING CORRADINI STEPHEN BIG SPOON CONSULTING JOSEPH LLC D/B/A BIG SPOON CONSULTING ATTN: CORRADINI STEPHEN JOSEPH BIG SPOON CONSULTING LLC 4004 PENHURST DR MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040756 BLUE FEATHER FINISHES MIGUEL GAYTAN LLC D/B/A BLUE FEATHER BLUE FEATHER FINISHES FINISHES LLC LLC ATTN: MIGUEL EMILIO GAYTAN BLUE FEATHER FINISHES LLC 3586 MARCIA DR SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC040759 BOLL & BRANCH MARK MUSEKAMP B & B TOP SHEET LLC D/B/A BOLL & BRANCH ATTN: MARK MUSEKAMP B & B TOP SHEET LLC 1 PROSPECT ST SUMMIT, NJ 07901 OCC040741 CHOPPED KENNESAW KYUNG GEUN PAK OYSTER CLUB LLC D/B/A CHOPPED KENNESAW ATTN: KYUNG GEUN PAK OYSTER CLUB LLC 2444 DULUTH HWY, STE 120 DULUTH, GA 30097 OCC040701 CONSOLIDATED MAILING PERMITS SERVICES D/B/A CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED MAILING MAILING SERVICES SERVICES LLC ATTN: PERMITS CONSOLIDATED MAILING SERVICES LLC 1026 FENWICK ST AUGUSTA, GA 30901 OCC040748 DELTA ELECTRONICS AUSTIN TSENG (AMERICAS) LTD D/B/A DELTA ELECTRONICS DELTA ELECTRONICS (AMERICAS) LTD (AMERICAS) LTD ATTN: AUSTIN TSENG DELTA ELECTRONICS (AMERICAS) LTD 55 CHASTAIN RD NW, STE 115 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040757 DETRU IV HYDRATION AND TRUPHENA OMANYA WELLNESS LLC D/B/A DETRU IV HYDRATION DETRU IV HYDRATION AND AND WELLNESS LLC WELLNESS LLC ATTN: TRUPHENA OMANYA DETRU IV HYDRATION AND WELLNESS LLC 2136 ROSWELL RD, 129 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC040752 DORIAN COPELAND DORIAN COPELAND KOUTURE KOLLECTION D/B/A DORIAN COPELAND HAIR LLC KOUTURE KOLLECTION HAIR LLC 1000 PARK AVE, APT 811 ATLANTA, GA 30326 OCC040740 DREAM DAY BTS MARIAH FUNG-A-WING DREAM DAY BTS LLC D/B/A DREAM DAY BTS ATTN: MARIAH FUNG-A-WING DREAM DAY BTS LLC 377 SHILOH MANOR DR MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040758 EKATERINA PILISHVILI EKATERNIA PILISHVILI D/B/A EKATERINA PILISHVILI 3135 DENTON PL ROSWELL, GA 30075 OCC040769 ESALTARE DESIGNS LLC STEPHANIE RICHARDS ESALTARE DESIGNS LLC D/B/A ESALTARE DESIGNS LLC ATTN: STEPHANIE RICHARDS ESALTARE DESIGNS LLC 2400 HERODIAN WAY, 220 SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC040750 EXCHANGED SERVICES PAUL WALKER D/B/A EXCHANGED SERVICES ATTN: PAUL WALKER 5325 CAMDEN LAKE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040765 FRANED FOUNDATION INC FRANCOIS NAU-PICHONNEAU FRANED FOUNDATION INC D/B/A FRANED FOUNDATION INC ATTN: FRANCOIS NAU- PICHONNEAU FRANED FOUNDATION INC 2207 SUGAR MAPLE CT ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040770 GEORGIAS HANDYMAN FLORIAN BACARRA D/B/A GEORGIAS HANDYMAN ATTN: FLORIAN BACARRA 4473 GLENAIRE CV ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040760 GOODMANS TIMBER BRIAN KITTRELL SERVICES D/B/A GOODMANS TIMBER GOODMANS TIMBER SERVICES SERVICES LLC ATTN: BRIAN KITTRELL GOODMANS TIMBER SERVICES LLC 3791 HARDEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152 OCC040751 JESS CUSHENBERRY JESS CUSHENBERRY D/B/A JESS CUSHENBERRY 1357 GRAY ROCK DR MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040753 KASE AESTHETICS KIMBERLY EVANS KASE DIVERSIFIED D/B/A KASE AESTHETICS SERVICES LLC ATTN: KIMBERLY EVANS KASE DIVERSIFIED SERVICES LLC 108 1/2 NORTH WALL ST CALHOUN, GA 30701 OCC040764 MICHELLE ALLEN / MICHELLE ALLEN POTTERS WHEEL D/B/A MICHELLE ALLEN / COUNSELING POTTERS WHEEL POTTERS WHEEL COUNSELING COUNSELING LLC ATTN: MICHELLE ALLEN POTTERS WHEEL COUNSELING LLC 2568 BENSON POOLE RD SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC040772 MISSION READY JOSEPH CAMACHO INSPECTIONS D/B/A MISSION READY MISSION READY HOME INSPECTIONS INSPECTIONS LLC ATTN: JOSEPH CAMACHO MISSION READY HOME INSPECTIONS LLC 4541 PATRICK DR KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040739 MOONLIGHT DJS ATL COURTNEY YOUNG D/B/A MOONLIGHT DJS ATL ATTN: COURTNEY YOUNG 307 MCCOOK CIR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040743 NEXT MOVE STORAGE & RENE CASTOR TRANSPORT INC D/B/A NEXT MOVE STORAGE NEXT MOVE STORAGE & & TRANSPORT INC TRANSPORT INC ATTN: RENE CASTOR NEXT MOVE STORAGE & TRANSPORT INC 4838 BECKFORD PL POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040768 NWOKORIE MELISSA MELISSA NWOKORIE BLOSSOM HILL SENIOR D/B/A NWOKORIE MELISSA LIVING LLC ATTN: MELISSA NWOKORIE BLOSSOM HILL SENIOR LIVING LLC 2752 MORGAN RD MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC040754 OUTSIDE DESIGNS POOLS & LOUIE DURHAM SPAS LLC D/B/A OUTSIDE DESIGNS OUTSIDE DESIGNS POOLS & POOLS & SPAS LLC SPAS LLC ATTN: LOUIE DURHAM OUTSIDE DESIGNS POOLS & SPAS LLC 1042 CASTEEL RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040749 RENAISSANCE AND GRACE DEJUAN MARTIN LLC D/B/A RENAISSANCE AND RENAISSANCE AND GRACE GRACE LLC LLC ATTN: DEJUAN KEVIN MARTIN RENAISSANCE AND GRACE LLC 4973 MANNA LN POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040744 RISING PALMS BEHAVIORAL ASHLEY KISER SERVICES LLC D/B/A RISING PALMS RISING PALMS BEHAVIORAL BEHAVIORAL SERVICES LLC SERVICES LLC ATTN: ASHLEY KISER RISING PALMS BEHAVIORAL SERVICES LLC 5136 CASTLEHAVEN BOND POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040755 SINSEI LIFE ACADEMY LLC YUKO KIKUCHI SINSEI LIFE ACADEMY LLC D/B/A SINSEI LIFE ACADEMY LLC ATTN: YUKO KIKUCHI SINSEI LIFE ACADEMY LLC 4575 HOWELL FARMS RD ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040747 SURF AND TURF HUNTING JIMMY L BROWN D/B/A SURF AND TURF HUNTING ATTN: JIMMY L BROWN 3624 HOMEWOOD DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC040738 THE SNACK DUO VENDING BRIAN WATKINS LLC D/B/A THE SNACK DUO THE SNACK DUO VENDING VENDING LLC LLC ATTN: BRIAN WATKINS THE SNACK DUO VENDING LLC 6162 PICKETTS RDG ACWORTH, GA 30101 OCC040766 THRIVE PHYSIO ELIZABETH DALRYMPLE ELIZABETH DALRYMPLE D/B/A THRIVE PHYSIO PHYSICAL THERAPY LLC ATTN: ELIZABETH DALRYMPLE ELIZABETH DALRYMPLE PHYSICAL THERAPY LLC 5923 MANOR VIEW LN FLOWERY BRANCH, GA 30542 CON001561 UNIONMAIN HOMES TIMOTHY GEHAN ATLANTA LLC D/B/A UNIONMAIN HOMES UNIONMAIN HOMES ATLANTA LLC ATLANTA LLC ATTN: TIMOTHY GEHAN UNIONMAIN HOMES ATLANTA LLC 2300 WINDY RIDGE PKWY – SOUTH TOWER, STE 1120 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC040762 WASABI SUSHI HIBACHI BAR TAO HU DWH LTD D/B/A WASABI SUSHI HIBACHI BAR ATTN: TAO HU DWH LTD 2744 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC040771 WILL WHITEHEAD MUSIC WHITEHEAD WILLIAM D/B/A WILL WHITEHEAD MUSIC ATTN: WHITEHEAD WILLIAM 2113 GARRISON PLANTATION DR MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC040763 YOUR YARD GUY LLC CLAYTON HITCHCOCK YOUR YARD GUY LLC D/B/A YOUR YARD GUY LLC ATTN: CLAYTON HITCHCOCK YOUR YARD GUY LLC 60 OLD HICKORY LN POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.